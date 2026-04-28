LA County Probation Opens Pops and Tots Baby Bonding Center at Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall

The Los Angeles County Probation Department announced the grand opening of the Pops and Tots Baby Bonding Center at Barry J. Nidorf or BJN, a dedicated space designed to strengthen the connection between young fathers and their children.

The Pops and Tots Baby Bonding Center was created to provide a warm, welcoming environment where BJN residents and their children can spend meaningful time together, nurture relationships, and build lasting family bonds. The space offers a setting that encourages positive interaction and emotional connection.

The room is bright, colorful, and inviting, providing comfortable seating, an area for families to relax together, children’s play mats, books, and toys, wall art and handmade decorations add a personal touch. Small tables and activity areas offer opportunities for shared moments such as reading, learning, and conversation. The overall atmosphere is one of warmth, safety, and a place where families can simply be present with one another.

The space was brought to life through the leadership of probation supervisor Mathiesen, alongside a dedicated group of young fathers who worked collaboratively to prepare the room for their children.

A grand opening celebration was held on April 25, to mark this important milestone and to officially welcome this valuable resource to the Barry J. Nidorf.

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