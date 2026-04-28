Gov. Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom April 22 announced the following appointments:

Robert Klepa, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California State Board of Optometry, where he has been serving since 2023. Klepa has been a hearing officer for the State of Oregon Vocational Rehabilitation Division since 2025, Los Angeles County Employee Relations Commission since 2021, Orange County Employee Retirement System since 2019, Los Angeles City Housing Department since 2018, Ventura County Employees Retirement Association since 2016, Los Angeles County Human Resources Disability Division since 2011 and Los Angeles County Civil Service Commission since 2002. He has been an instructor at the University of California, Los Angeles Extension Program since 1998. Klepa was an Adjunct Instructor at Santa Monica College from 2002 to 2005. He is Chair of the Paralegal Program Advisory Board at West Los Angeles Community College. Klepa earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Klepa is registered without party preference.

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