Carson Briefs: City to Transform Civic Center and Upcoming Cinco de Mayo Celebration

City of Carson Issues RFP for Master Developer to Lead Transformative Civic Center Vision

CARSON – Following the city council’s approval of Resolution No. 26-037, the City of Carson has officially released a Request for Qualifications and Proposals or RFQ/P to identify a master developer for its reimagined civic center. The solicitation, opened on April 28, marks the next phase in a comprehensive site plan designed to transform the city’s municipal core into a modern, vibrant and community-centered destination.

The city is seeking an experienced

development partner capable of implementing the framework established in the civic center specific plan. This vision integrates modernized government infrastructure with expansive public amenities, creating a “civic heart” for Carson residents and visitors.

The proposed Civic Center Site Plan introduces several integrated components designed to enhance service delivery and public engagement:

Modernized Municipal Facilities: Significant upgrades to City Hall, featuring redesigned public service areas and integrated technology to streamline resident services.

Enhanced Public Gathering Spaces: A central feature of the plan includes the creation of welcoming outdoor plazas and landscaped open spaces intended for community programming and daily use.

Upgraded Council Chambers: Enhancements to support greater public transparency and participation through advanced audiovisual systems.

Connectivity and Sustainability: A focus on pedestrian-friendly design, ADA accessibility, and energy-efficient building systems that align with the City’s commitment to environmental resilience.

Public Art and Culture: Dedicated opportunities for cultural installations that celebrate Carson’s rich heritage and identity.

The RFQ/P process will allow the city to evaluate teams based on their development experience, financial capacity, and alignment with Carson’s long-term strategic goals. The selected master developer will collaborate closely with city leadership and stakeholders to refine and phase the project.

“This is about building a Civic Center that serves as the heart of our city for generations to come,” Mayor Davis-Holmes added. “We are excited to see this vision take shape.”

Development teams may access the RFQ/P starting today through the city’s official procurement portal at www.carsonca.gov.

City of Carson to Host Cinco de Mayo Celebration

The City of Carson’s Community Services, Recreation, and Park Maintenance Department invites residents and visitors to attend its annual Cinco De Mayo Celebration at Carson Park, featuring live performances by headliners La Original El Limon and Banda Zeta.

This festive community event will showcase vibrant entertainment, cultural performances, food vendors, and family-friendly activities honoring Mexican heritage and traditions. Guests can enjoy an exciting lineup of music, dance, and authentic cuisine in a lively, welcoming atmosphere.

This year’s celebration will also include a special tribute to legendary Mexican American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist, Jenni Rivera.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to attend and enjoy a day of culture, entertainment, and community spirit.

Event Highlights:

Live performances by La Original El Limon and Banda Zeta

Cultural dance and music entertainment

Food trucks and local vendors

Community booths and activities

Beer garden for guests 21+

Time: 11 a.m., May 5

Details: For more information, contact 310-830-4925

Venue: Carson Park, 21411 Orrick Ave., Carson

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