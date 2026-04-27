Daytime and Overnight Closures of Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO — Caltrans (District 7) implemented overnight closures of westbound State Route 47 (SR-47) at Vincent Thomas Bridge between Ferry Street and Harbor Boulevard Sunday night, April 26. Closures will occur through Friday morning, from 10:45 p.m. to 6:45 a.m.

Additionally, the right-hand lane of westbound SR-47 at the Vincent Thomas Bridge will be closed from Ferry Street to Harbor Boulevard on Saturday, April 25, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for maintenance operations.

The southbound SR-47 on-ramp at Ferry Street will also be closed during the overnight closures. Initial construction activities include the installation of an under-deck shield and working platform, as well as staircases for crews to access the bridge deck from multiple locations, ahead of the full bridge closure scheduled for November 1, 2026.

Overnight closures in the eastbound direction will begin at a later date. Caltrans will provide advance notification before they are implemented. The overnight closure work is expected to continue through summer 2026, with occasional overnight closures occurring in the fall. Daytime construction activities will not require bridge closures.

During the westbound overnight closures, traffic will be detoured via SR- 47 to Route 103 to Pacific Coast Highway to Route 110. (See map below)

More information is available at theproject website. Skanska-CEC Joint Venture is the general contractor for the project.

Due to weather or operational factors, the schedule is subject to change, including dates and times, the number of closures, and other details. Motorists should expect delays when utilizing the Vincent Thomas Bridge and use Caltrans Quickmap to review current traffic conditions before traveling. Caltrans reminds drivers to exercise increased caution near the closure and Slow for the Cone Zone.

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