Carson Wins State Award for Zero-Emission Vehicle Readiness

CARSON — At the city council meeting held on April 21, the City of Carson was presented with its first Zero Emission Vehicle or ZEV Readiness Award by the California New Motor Vehicle Board or NMVB. This high-level recognition distinguishes Carson as a “best-in-class” municipality in its efforts to prepare infrastructure and policy for the future of sustainable transportation.

The NMVB ZEV Readiness Awards recognize California municipalities that have demonstrated exceptional progress and innovation in facilitating the transition to zero-emission vehicles. Carson was selected for its comprehensive strategies, streamlined permitting processes, and robust infrastructure deployment, all of which serve as a model for other cities across the state.

“This award is a testament to Carson’s commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable future,” said the Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes. “By prioritizing ZEV readiness, we are not only supporting the state’s ambitious climate goals but also ensuring that Carson residents and businesses have the infrastructure they need to thrive in a green economy.

As California moves toward its goal of 100% zero-emission new car sales by 2035, the City of Carson’s “best-in-class” status underscores its role as a vital partner in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving local air quality. The award reinforces the city’s dedication to environmental stewardship and technological innovation.

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