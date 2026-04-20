LB At-Risk Missing Person – Pedro Perez Vital

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 89-year-old at-risk missing person Pedro Perez Vital.
On April 19, 2026, about 6 a.m., in the 600 block of W. Hill Street, it was discovered that Vital had left his residence on foot. He has no cell phone and no other means of tracking. He has medical condition(s) and may become disoriented.
Description of Pedro Perez Vital:
Age: 89
Hair Color: Gray
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 157 lbs
Gender: Male
Race: Hispanic
Clothing: Navy/gray/red plaid jacket, gray sweatpants
Possible Destination: Unknown
Jewelry: None
Scars/Marks/Tattoos: None
Medical Alerts: Has medical condition(s) and may become disoriented
Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD missing persons detail at 562-570-7246 or LBPD dispatch at 562)-35-6711or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477; www.LACrimestoppers.org.