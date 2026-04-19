April 16th Edition Letters: Censuring Distribution

Censuring Distribution

This first letter needs to have a preface as it is in response to the public political forum held at the Grand Annex on April 7. The forum was sponsored by the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce, of which RLnews is a member. After repeatedly placing our publication on the front information desk and seeing it repeatedly removed, I had a few stern words with the young assistant about freedom of expression. As a result, I was confronted by Ms. Swanson and two large thugs. She started off complaining about an article I wrote about her complicity in the courthouse development, and then instructed her thugs to remove me from a public event. This is her response.

Dear James,

I am writing to formally address the incident that occurred at the San Pedro Chamber Candidate Forum on April 7th at the Grand Annex.

As I stated at the event, raising your voice at Chamber staff is unacceptable under any circumstances. If you have a concern regarding a Chamber event, you are expected to bring it to me directly and professionally.

To be clear about the nature of last night’s event: the Candidate Forum was produced and hosted by the Chamber on private property. As the host and organizer, the Chamber retains full authority over the rules of entry and conduct within the space. While the event was open to the public by our invitation, that invitation does not transfer or diminish our authority as the organizing body. A private event host is not obligated to permit the distribution of materials by media or any other attendees, regardless of the public’s access to the event.

As a Chamber member, you are welcome to promote and distribute the Random Lengths News at the following events:

Chamber Mixers Breakfast with the Chamber (the fourth Friday of the month)



Please be advised that conduct of this nature will not be tolerated at future Chamber events and may result in consequences for your membership standing.

Sincerely,

Elise Swanson

San Pedro Chamber of Commerce

Ms. Swanson,

Clearly, we have a difference of opinion on what a public political forum is, no matter who hosts it. When you invite the public to a political forum, there is an expectation of free speech, which cannot be censored. Your tightly orchestrated “forum” allowed for only chamber board members to ask questions in person, and the general public had to write theirs on 3×5 cards. This gave priority to the business community over the general public. As such, speech was censored, and to top it off, you insisted that the only local publication that carries any political content couldn’t be displayed, which was only adding insult to injury.

Now I’m sure that you feel perfectly justified in this, as you have over the last 15 years attempted to silence any dissent that I have raised over the chamber’s role in trying to influence local politics towards conservative values.

Your decision to manipulate who speaks at the forum and who does not goes a long way toward explaining why the chamber is out of touch with most small businesses in San Pedro and the general public.

A democratic republic needs a diversity of voices to remain free. And when views or media are censored, we are all less free.

James Preston Allen, Publisher

Two years out, LA28 Impacts Local Community Groups

We love the Olympics, especially the Summer Olympics, and are excited for the LA28 Games. The San Pedro and Long Beach areas will host many events, in part due to their proximity to water venues such as Cabrillo Beach and Marine Stadium.

One would expect impacts on traffic and housing leading up to and during the events in July 2028. But certain developments are already negatively impacting local activities, specifically adjacent to the Cabrillo Beach Youth Center, where the San Pedro Outrigger Canoe Club (SPOCC), the Los Angeles Harbor Dragon Boat Club, and other small community groups practice.

The Port of Los Angeles (POLA) has already terminated Greater Los Angeles Scouting’s 80-year lease of the Youth Center to accommodate a training facility for the 2028 sailing events. A non-profit (and presumably well-funded) called Pathway to Podium will operate the facility.

The SPOCC leases a small building and access to the beach from POLA and is not attached to the Youth Center. Our membership consists of adults ages 20 to 76, and we run a Juniors program comprising students from San Pedro High School and other local schools in the area. The Juniors’ team is fully scholarship-based through small fundraisers and donations from our community members.

The Port of LA has said it is committed to ensuring that community groups will continue to have access to the waterfront and facilities at Cabrillo Beach. We were told of these moves quite informally (on the sand, back in December 2025), then discovered that the locks to our storage building and the access gate to the beach were changed. And we were told by POLA that we could not paddle out of Cabrillo until we produced the required permits, which we started working to acquire in January. Then, POLA requested a list of insurances that do not apply to our club, including $1M in Ocean Marine Liability coverage — a policy applicable to larger, motorized or commercial vessels (such as ships, yachts, or transport vessels). Our canoes are 44-foot, non-motorized, six-person paddling vessels used strictly for recreation and racing. POLA also requested proof of workers’ comp and car liability, neither of which applies to our club.

After months of back-and-forth communications — and despite our continued efforts and a great working relationship with POLA since our inception in 2017 — as of this writing on April 7, we still have not been granted access to our storage and training facilities or to our canoes, which are stored on the beach.

Our season was supposed to start on February 1, 2026. Had we had access to our beach, we would have already had 27 practices, getting returning members and newcomers ready for racing. Because of this significant delay, we have lost some members to other canoe clubs. All the other 30+ outrigger canoe clubs in Southern California – governed by the Southern California Outrigger Racing Association (SCORA) — have started their recruiting and training season. The first SCORA race is May 2.

We are missing recruiting and retention opportunities. Our current members are confused, and the club is losing revenue because membership dues aren’t being collected. We still have bills to pay, including insurance and canoe payments, with no incoming funds. We are confused by the lack of attention and slow response to our efforts. We have been working with Jeff Gilbo of POLA, as well as Guadalupe Serrato and Michael Galvan. And have been repeatedly assured that all will be ready “in a couple weeks.”

This has been going on since January 26. May 2 is less than three weeks away. We need our community to step up and encourage POLA and its representatives to act quickly and issue our permits, or our existence is in jeopardy. The San Pedro Outrigger Canoe Club is integral to what makes San Pedro unique in the diverse landscape of Los Angeles. We, along with the Dragon Boat club, have been neglected in favor of big business. However, we are the community, and we will be here long after the Olympics have come and gone.

Sincerely,

Jennifer Valdez, president

Julia (Juju) Jones, coach and founder

Peg Moline, member of the San Pedro Outrigger Canoe Club

Like this: Like Loading...