CD15 City Budget Policy Update

On April 20, Mayor Karen Bass will submit her proposed budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year to the city council. As a member of the budget and finance committee, coucilmember Tim McOsker, along with colleagues, will begin a series of hearings throughout April and May to review, analyze, and ultimately revise and adopt a final budget before sending it back to the mayor for approval or veto.

This work will formally begin on April 24, at 1 p.m., with the first hearing on the mayor’s proposed budget. This initial meeting will include an opportunity for public comment.

These hearings are a critical part of the budget process, where the committee listens, asks questions, and makes decisions that directly impact services in your neighborhoods. Conversely, they are an opportunity for residents to be heard. Councilmember McOsker strongly encourages members of the public to participate, share their perspectives, and help inform the decisions the committee makes. If you are unable to attend in person, you can submit comments online.

“I encourage you to stay engaged throughout this process,” said McOsker. “These are your tax dollars, and you deserve a meaningful voice in how they are allocated.”

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