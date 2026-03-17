L.A. County Targets Copper Theft as Major Global Events Approach

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors March 17 approved a motion to combat the growing crisis of copper wire, catalytic converter, and other non-ferrous metal theft across the region. This issue is highlighted as Los Angeles prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 2027 Super Bowl, and 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The board’s action directs county departments, law enforcement agencies, and key stakeholders to develop a coordinated, countywide strategy to prevent theft, protect infrastructure, and safeguard residents and businesses. The motion specifically calls for a report within 90 days outlining prevention strategies, enforcement improvements, and the projected impact of these crimes on upcoming international events.

Copper theft has surged in recent years, disrupting street lighting, emergency communications, water systems, and transportation networks. These crimes also carry a staggering financial toll. Since 2020, in the city of Los Angeles alone—just one of 88 cities within Los Angeles County—repair costs tied to copper and metal theft have exceeded $100 million, including millions spent restoring major infrastructure such as roadway systems and public bridges.

In fire-impacted communities like Altadena, individuals have stolen copper directly from damaged properties, while rural areas and cities across the San Gabriel Valley have experienced repeated thefts affecting communications, sanitation systems, and street lighting.

The motion calls for collaboration between the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, District Attorney, Public Works, utility providers, telecommunications companies, and local jurisdictions to develop comprehensive solutions. These include infrastructure hardening, enhanced data-sharing, stronger enforcement strategies, and alignment with new state laws aimed at curbing illegal metal recycling practices.

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