Extreme Heat Hits L.A.; City Activates Resources to Keep Residents Safe

LOS ANGELES – With an Extreme Heat Warning now in effect through March 20, Mayor Bass is encouraging Angelenos to utilize City resources to stay safe from the record-breaking heat. Hundreds of city libraries, recreation centers, and other locations are available for Angelenos seeking to beat the heat, in addition to dedicated cooling centers that will operate in the Valley, near the Eastside, and in South LA. These centers are open to pets as well.

Angelenos are encouraged to call 3-1-1 or visit laparks.org/reccenter and lapl.org/branches for information about the cooling centers. Angelenos are also encouraged to sign up for weather alerts at NotifyLA.org.

Cooling Centers

The City of Los Angeles has hundreds of locations open for relief from the heat, including Recreation and Parks facilities and local library branches. For locations and hours of operation, visit laparks.org/reccenter and lapl.org/branches. Angelenos can also call 3-1-1 to learn more.

In addition, the city has identified the following locations to operate under extended hours (10 a.m.– 9 p.m.) and open exclusively to Angelenos and their pets seeking relief from the heat beginning March 17, and through the duration of the heat event:

Resources for Seniors

The Department of Aging operates more than 65 senior dining sites that provide nutritious meals in air-conditioned spaces and safe places to rest during extreme heat.

Wellness checks and meal delivery are available for homebound older adults during periods of extreme heat.

19 multipurpose senior centers provide in-home assistance, care management, and transportation coordination.

Seniors and caregivers can find services by visiting aging.lacity.gov or calling 800-510-2020

Pools and Splash Pads

Department of Recreation and Parks public pools and splash pads will continue to be open to the public during normal hours of operation. Click here for more information.

Los Angeles Fire Department

The LAFD is actively monitoring the weather conditions and is prepared to respond to any incidents that arise due to this heatwave. Residents can sign up for LAFD alerts here.

Protecting Pets From Extreme Heat:

Below are tips to keep your pets safe from the Los Angeles Department of Animal Services:

Never leave your pet alone inside a vehicle. A car can overheat even when a window has been slightly opened.

Pets can get dehydrated quickly in hot water, always make sure your pet has plenty of fresh water to drink.

Keep pets indoors (if possible) during hot weather. If they are outside, ensure they have adequate shade to escape the sun and plenty of fresh water nearby.

Avoid walking pets during the warmest parts of the day (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Avoid hot surfaces. Touch the ground first before venturing out. If the surface is too hot to touch with your hand or bare feet, it’s too hot for your pet’s paws.

For more hot weather pet safety tips, visit LAAnimalServices.com/hot-weather-tips .

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