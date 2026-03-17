LBCC Faculty Assn. Opens Endorsement Process for 2026 College Board Candidates

LONG BEACH – The Long Beach City College Faculty Association or LBCCFA is welcoming candidates interested in pursuing the faculty association’s endorsement for this November’s College District Board of Trustees election. It is asking candidates to contact the faculty association and obtain information about the group’s formal endorsement process that is scheduled to take place early next month in April.

The Long Beach Community College District Board of Trustees seats that will be on the ballot this November are Areas 1, 3, and 5. Currently, these seats are held by Trustee Uduak-Joe Ntuk (Area 1), Sunny Zia (Area 3), and Virgina Baxter (Area 5). Formal college board candidate filing with the Los Angeles County registrar of voters opens July 13, and closes Aug. 7.

Details: Candidates interested in participating in the LBCC faculty association’s endorsement process may contact the association at jeffreystephensabol@gmail.com to receive details.

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