Public Health Alert: RAW FARM-Brand Cheddar Cheese Linked to Ongoing E. coli Outbreak

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting the public to an ongoing outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) linked to RAW FARM-brand raw cheddar cheese. This type of bacteria can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, and may lead to severe disease including kidney problems, which may require hospitalization and can be life-threatening.

As of March 14, there have been seven confirmed infections across three states, including five in California, with two cases in Los Angeles County. Two patients have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

Local and state public health officials interviewed affected individuals, all of whom reported consuming RAW FARM-brand raw cheddar cheese products. Epidemiologic and laboratory investigation indicates a strong link between the illnesses and these products. Whole genome sequencing of samples from cases confirm that the E. coli strains are closely related, supporting a common source of infection.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has issued guidance to consumers, retailers, and food service providers regarding the outbreak. The FDA recommended that RAW FARM, LLC voluntarily remove their raw cheese products from the market, but the company has declined.

Recommendations for the Public

Do not eat or serve RAW FARM-brand cheddar cheese. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

If you have RAW FARM-brand cheddar cheese, carefully clean and sanitize anything it touched, following FDA’s safe handling guidance to prevent cross-contamination. This includes countertops, utensils, containers, or other surfaces.

Watch for symptoms of an E. coli infection, such as diarrhea (sometimes bloody), stomach cramps, or vomiting, if you or a family member consumed RAW FARM-brand cheddar cheese. Seek medical attention if symptoms develop. Children, older adults, pregnant people, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly at higher risk of severe illness if infected.

Public Health continues to monitor and investigate this outbreak in coordination with state and federal partners and is working to prevent additional illness.

For more information on food safety and outbreak updates visit:

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