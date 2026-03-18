County Supervisor Briefs: Millions Awarded for Parks, Beaches; Eviction Threshold Raised

$36 Million Awarded to Park and Beach Projects in Hahn’s Fourth District

Hahn celebrates parks grants with city representive’s at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn March 17 joined county and city leaders to announce that 17 cities and organizations in her district have been awarded $36 million in grants to build, plan, and improve parks, beach access, and open space.

These dollars have been awarded to create new parks along the LA River in Southeast LA, a new botanical garden in Artesia, the restoration of South Beach in Avalon, and new trails in Huntington Park, Rancho Palos Verdes and Long Beach, and major park renovations in Cudahy, Bellflower, Norwalk and Torrance.

The funding comes from Measure A, a voter-approved property tax passed by Los Angeles County voters in 2016 to expand and improve parks, open space, and the public health and environmental benefits they provide.

Grants Awarded in Fourth District within the Harbor Area

City of Los Angeles — $500,000 for the Wilders Addition Park on Paseo Del Mar in San Pedro and $500,000 awarded to the Housing Authority of the City of LA for the One San Pedro Park Project

City of Lomita — $500,000 for the Lomita Sports and Community Center Plan

City of Long Beach — $286,460 for the Washington Neighborhood and Community Center, $1,500,000 for the 10th Street Greenbelt Walkway, and $4,000,000 for the Willow Springs Trailhead Project

City of Torrance — $500,000 for the El Nido Park Revitalization project

Supervisors Raise Unpaid Rent Eviction Threshold for Tenants in Unincorporated Communities

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors March 17 approved a ordinance to raise the unpaid rent threshold for evictions from one month to two months of fair market rent. Hahn’s proposed ordinance first came before the Board in February. This second vote grants the motion final approval, with the new ordinance set to go into effect in 30 days.

“This is a modest but necessary increase,” said Supervisor Hahn. “With this additional month, I hope we can give renters some breathing room while not putting the entire burden on landlords who also depend on rental income to pay their own bills.”

The county enacted its Rent and Tenant Protections Ordinance in 2022 to stabilize housing, prevent displacement, and reduce the risk of homelessness among renters in unincorporated areas, particularly during periods of economic instability, public emergencies, and housing insecurity. With today’s vote, that ordinance is modified to raise the threshold to two months of unpaidFair Market Rent (FMR) as established annually by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. FMR varies by unit size and ZIP code.

Hahn and Solis have cited the devastating impact of recent federal immigration enforcement actions across Los Angeles County, with some communities experiencing a marked decrease in economic activity in addition to families losing breadwinners, and businesses losing customers and employees.

The ordinance applies to the unincorporated areas which are under Los Angeles County’s direct jurisdiction and are collectively home to about 1 million residents.

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