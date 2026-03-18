Hahn Addresses Chavez Sexual Abuse Allegations, Suggests Holiday Name Change to “Farmworker Day”

SAN PEDRO — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn March 18 issued the following statement:

“I am horrified by the abuse that we now know Dolores Huerta and other women suffered, but I’m moved by their incredible courage in telling their stories publicly all these years later. What matters most now is that we listen and support them as well as any other woman who suffered this abuse.

“For those of us who grew up admiring the farmworker movement, today’s news is heartbreaking. But as in any other civil rights movement, men were only half the story. The abuses of one man will never diminish the extraordinary sacrifices, accomplishments, and legacy of the women of the farmworker movement. It’s time we put them first.

“I think it’s time to change the name of our March public holiday to ‘Farmworker Day’ in Los Angeles County.”

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