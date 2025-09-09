LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Lavonta Brown Torrance

TORRANCE—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department missing persons unit is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Lavonta Brown. She is a 30-year-old Black female who was last seen Sept.8, on the 1000 block of West Carson Street, in the city of Torrance.

Lavonta is 5’06” tall, 167lbs., with brown eyes, black hair, and a tattoo on the right side of her neck. She was last seen wearing an olive-green shirt and dark colored pants.

Ms. Brown suffers from a mental disorder and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or anonymously at 800-222- 8477, http://lacrimestoppers.org

