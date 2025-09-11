The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 22-year-old at-risk missing person, Natalia Vargas, who was last seen Sept. 10, about 3 p.m on the 1700 block of Ximeno Avenue. Vargas has medical and cognitive issues. Vargas may be using the Metro Rail System for transportation.

At-risk missing person Natalia Vargas is described as follows:

Age: 22

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 4’11”

Weight: 145 lbs.

Gender: Female

Race: Hispanic

Clothing: Green shirt, blue jeans, blue Vans shoes

Possible Destination: Unknown

Jewelry: None

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: “Lana” on unknown forearm

Medical Alerts: Medical and cognitive issues

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD missing persons detail at 562-570-7246 or Police Dispatch at 562-435-6711, or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, www.lacrimestoppers.org

