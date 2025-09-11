Public Health Urges Measles Vaccination After Child’s Death

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health encourages residents to make sure that all members of their families are protected against measles following the recent tragic death of a school-aged LA County resident from a complication of measles infection acquired during infancy. The child was originally infected with measles as an infant before they were eligible to receive the measles vaccine — routinely recommended to be administered between 12 and 15 months. Although they recovered from the initial measles illness, the child developed and ultimately died from subacute sclerosing panencephalitis or SSPE—a rare but universally fatal complication that can occur in individuals who had measles early in life.

SSPE is a rare, progressive brain disorder that is a late complication of infection from the measles virus. SSPE usually develops two to ten years after the initial measles infection after the patient seems to fully recover. It is characterized by a gradual and worsening loss of neurological function with death occurring one to three years after the initial diagnosis. There is no cure or effective treatment. It is rare, affecting about 1 in 10,000 people with measles, but the risk may be much higher — about 1 in 600 — for those who get measles as infants.

Measles is highly contagious and can be prevented with a safe and effective vaccine. People who are not immune are strongly recommended to receive the measles-mumps-rubella or MMR vaccine. The MMR vaccine is effective and remains the best protection against measles and its potentially serious complications.

Public Health encourages all residents to:

Check your immunization status. Review your immunization and medical records to determine if everyone in your family is protected against measles, especially for anyone 6 months of age and older who will be traveling internationally or domestically in areas experiencing measles outbreaks . People who have not had measles infection or received the measles immunization previously are not protected from the measles virus and should talk with a health care provider about receiving the MMR immunization.

Notify a healthcare provider if you are at higher risk. Contact and notify your health care provider as soon as possible about a potential exposure for guidance and next steps, especially if you are pregnant, the person exposed is an infant, you have a weakened immune system and/or are unimmunized.

Watch for symptoms and take immediate action. If symptoms develop, such as fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, or a rash, stay at home and avoid school, work, and any gatherings. Call a healthcare provider immediately. Do not go into a health care facility without calling them first. Let them know you may have been exposed to measles and describe your symptoms. Public Health can assist health care providers in appropriately diagnosing and managing your care.

Common symptoms for measles include:

Fever (often higher than 101° F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Rash three to five days after other symptoms of illness. The “ measles rash ” typically starts on the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

Measles can be prevented with a measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR or MMRV).

Details: ph.lacounty.gov/measles.

