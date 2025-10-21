Governors Briefs: CalRx® Insulin, $11 a Pen, Will Soon be Available and Appointment Announced

Affordable CalRx® Insulin, $11 a Pen, Soon to be Available for Purchase

SACRAMENTO – As the first and only state contracting for its own affordable insulin, Gov. Gavin Newsom last week announced that CalRx® biosimilar insulin glargine pens will be available to consumers in California beginning Jan. 1, 2026. This launch marks a significant step in the state’s ongoing effort to lower prescription drug prices and improve medication access statewide.

Through an agreement secured by Civica Rx — a nonprofit generic drug manufacturer — with Biocon Biologics, Californians will have access to an interchangeable biosimilar insulin glargine pen offered under the CalRx brand and pricing.

Insulin glargine is a long-acting insulin analog used in the management of diabetes. The CalRx insulin glargine pens are interchangeable with Lantus®, ensuring seamless substitution for patients, and will be available to California pharmacies for $45 and to consumers at a suggested retail price of no more than $55 per five-pack of 3 mL pens—a substantial reduction from current retail market prices.

The insulin glargine pen agreement with Biocon Biologics complements Civica Rx’s broader insulin development strategy. Civica Rx continues its ongoing efforts to independently produce interchangeable biosimilar versions of insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin under the CalRx label, further solidifying a reliable and affordable insulin supply for Californians.

Governor Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom Oct. 17 announced the following appointment:

Rafael Sweet, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the board of chiropractic examiners, where he has served since 2022. Sweet has been a trial attorney with his own practice since 2020. He was a trial attorney at The Dominguez Firm from 2019 to 2020. He was a senior trial attorney at the Law Offices of Michael A. Kahn from 2016 to 2019. Sweet was a senior trial attorney at Cellino & Barnes in 2016. He was founder and principal attorney at Contreras Sweet Law from 2013 to 2016. Sweet was an attorney at Pettit Kohn Ingrassia & Lutz PC from 2012 to 2013. He is a member of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles. Sweet earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Sweet is registered without party preference.

Like this: Like Loading...