Glitter, Sequins and Legacy

Bob Mackie Doc Set for QFilm Festival Premiere

One of the more important documentaries of the year, Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion, will be screened at the 32nd Annual Long Beach QFilm Festival, set for September 4-7, 2025.

Known as the “Sultan of Sequins”, the “Rajah of Rhinestones” or the “Guru of Glitter” for his sparkling fashion designs, he was best known for his dressing of numerous entertainment personalities for television, movies, concerts, and live stage shows.

The documentary is wholly authorized, allowing Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion to examine Mackie’s six-decade costume design career with an unfiltered look at Mackie and his legacy.

The documentary producer, Quixotic Endeavors, was given full access to Bob Mackie archive, which has been meticulously kept and curated with many rare and unseen artifacts, including the outfits that didn’t make the cut. Also captured were Mackie’s over-the-top costumes as they were sequined and beaded from sketch to stage. Specific highlights include some of the soon-to-be lost art methods by old-world artisans that helped make Mackie’s fashion creations something to remember.

Another film to watch for is She is Him. Written and directed by Siobahn McCarthy, the film follows best friends Ethan and Alex, who disguise themselves as trans women to escape gay rumors and help Alex impress his crush. But when Ethan realizes she truly is trans, tensions erupt—Alex’s lie is exposed, their friends turn away, and Ethan’s mother struggles with her identity. As chaos escalates, the boys exploit the ruse to invade the girls’ space, forcing Alex to confront his mistakes. With help, he convinces Ethan to stand strong, leading to reconciliation, her mother’s acceptance, and a repaired friendship as they prepare to leave high school behind.

The Q-Film Festival is Long Beach’s oldest film festival and is the second largest LGBTQ+ cultural event in Long Beach. The festival will feature narrative features, documentaries and short films, with screenings, parties, mixers and Q&A sessions with filmmakers.

Time: Sept. 4-7

Cost: All access: $75 to $150, single film ticket: $12 to $25

Details: https://www.qfilmslongbeach.com/

Venue: The Art Theatre, 2025 E. 4th St., Long Beach

