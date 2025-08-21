Letters to the Editor: Racial Profiling, “Fat Superman” and Fair Elections

The Old Bugaboo of Racial Profiling

It seems like the old bugaboo of racial profiling has returned, or did it ever go away? According to current governmental policy, President Trump has ordered a segment of U.S. residents arrested and then deported (never mind where to). This has brought accusations of profiling of a certain segment of our population. This issue had usually involved Black citizens. Officers were re-trained on the issue of profiling, and no good guy was found in the equation; did the defendant receive due process? Did the police officer deliver justice? No results were reached, and the re-training arrived at an impasse.

Now there is Donald Trump’s administration, and he has authorized ICE officers to confront and question any or all persons in the U.S. who appear to be of Hispanic origin, detaining them without due process to determine the subject’s immigration status. The detainment is being sustained based on skin coloration or lack of proficiency in the English language. In MAGA’s eyes, illegal immigrants are a drain on resources, but one must think back to history, particularly the case of Irish and Italian immigration in the 19th and early 20th century. These groups were allowed to come to the U.S. in record numbers, and though they faced hardships and discrimination, and were themselves considered a drain on resources, they were allowed to become a part of the American cultural tapestry, so why are Latinos being excluded and abused? Multiple news sources have indicated they are receiving no lawful representation and are being subjected to inhumane living conditions. The question becomes: is racial profiling lawful? Does the U.S. Constitution apply to everyone living in the country? If so, what is Trump’s actual authority on matters of immigration?

Is the Trump administration allowed to roam the Constitution willy-nilly to determine what its definition of an undocumented person is? I ask, where else in the world would a democratic country accept Trump’s idea of persons being arrested by masked men, facing detainment due to their skin pigmentation? None, unless that country was ruled by a dictator.

There are indeed people in this country who should be deported due to their criminal activities. However, this must be done by proper lawful processes. To reiterate, according to the Constitution, all people are entitled to due process, and Trump’s disregard for this rule of law guarantees that unjust mistakes will be made in immigration enforcement. In the end, equal justice must always be this nation’s course if we are to call ourselves a humane society.

John R. Gray

U.S. Army, Korea, Joint Security Area 728 Military Police Company.

Wilmington

Dean Cain (AKA “Fat Superman”) Sucks

Washed-up racist piece of trash, Dean Cain – unemployed since the 1990s – Mr. Cain is insane. 30 years without a job, but now he has one: rounding up Latinos for profit and for fun.

Psycho slut Kristi Noem gave Mr. Cain a gun, so “Fat Superman” can shoot young dogs like crazy Kristi Noem murdered her puppy. Then she had sex with Corey Lewandowski.

Republicans are sex freaks, dirty to their core. Corey does Kristi daily, what a stupid whore. Corey bones Noem, and her husband is mad. Cuckolded in front of the whole world, how very sad. South Dakota Republicans have V.D., it’s true.

And Dean Cain’s kryptonite is my left shoe, which will go right up Fat Superman’s fat ass, if Cain ever lays his hands on any Latina lass. Time to quit I.C.E., Mr. Cain, this ain’t a game, awfully desperate dude trying to regain fame.

Dean’s TV career meant absolutely nothing, but Teri Hatcher as Lois Lane was something, which is the only reason the TV show was on. Teri Hatcher is hot, and fat Dean is definitely not. Fat Superman will probably die during a raid when Dean attempts to molest a young Mexican maid.

Sexual assault done the perverted MAGA way, “Make America Gross Again”, says Mr. Cain. Even Lex Luthor wasn’t as evil as this chump. Hopefully Gene Hackman is haunting Trump. You know Trump’s bestie Jeffrey Epstein is! “Suicide” in his jail cell? Fake news bullshit.

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA

Texas Democrats Risk It All to Defend Fair Elections

Republicans have drawn new congressional maps designed to take five Democratic-held seats in Texas—not by earning more votes, but by manipulating the system to lock in GOP power ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

But Texas Democrats didn’t take this sitting down. They just broke quorum to prevent Republicans from having enough members present to hold a vote.

And they didn’t do it for headlines. They did it because they believe—just like I do—that the people, not politicians, should choose their leaders.

They did it because our democracy is worth fighting for.

Texas Democrats are making incredible sacrifices. They need our help. Only if we all contribute what we can will they have the resources to keep up the fight.

Let’s make sure they know we’ve got their backs—and that they’re not in this fight alone.

With gratitude,

Beto O’Rouke, El Paso, TX

Like this: Like Loading...