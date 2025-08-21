What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Orange Felon Grabs Olympic Gig, Crashes Kennedy Center Honors

Every day it’s like another episode of the Orange Reality TV show. Last week, he created the federal task force on the LA28 Olympics and put himself as chairman, and then later announced that he would personally emcee the Kennedy Center Honors — this is like putting Bozo the Clown in charge of the circus. Well, it actually has become the circus of his own egotistical creation, starring the one and only Bozo the Orange Felon.

Forget that he’s promised to end two wars on day one in office, or that he was going to fix trade deficits with global tariffs, or, after speaking to the president of Russia, that he’s going to eliminate vote by mail (something he has no constitutional power to do). He’ll just try to do it anyway.

The distraction of all of this reality TV circus is that a lot of really important things are getting sidelined while he is grandstanding. And one might surmise that much of the flurry under the big top has more to do with distracting the public from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal because his MAGA QAnon followers are adamant about having those sex files released. Are there any pictures of him with underage girls?

Oh, let’s just go back to arguing over what to call the Gulf of Mexico or accusing President Barack Obama of treason (what!?).

People, this is all like a complex feather toy that he keeps wiggling in front of the cat, something that you can never catch.

The 2028 Olympics are governed by the International Olympic Committee, which has a certain charter and bylaws, and is organized by the LA28 committee, a private group responsible for organizing the games. It has already contracted more than 70% of its $2.5 billion sponsorship goal, with more deals coming. So just what could the Orange Felon possibly add to this mix?

Never in the history of this country has there been a federal task force on the Olympics, and yet the Orange Felon has signed an executive order creating one. One can only begin to imagine what could go wrong.

First, he wants to be on the world stage, doubtful he’ll carry the torch, but he’ll be center stage like Adolf Hitler during the 1936 games. Remember, Nazi Germany used the 1936 Olympic Games for propaganda purposes, so will Trump. The Nazis promoted an image of a new, strong, and united Germany while masking the regime’s targeting of Jews and Roma (Gypsies), as well as Germany’s growing militarism, making Germany great again.

If any of this sounds vaguely familiar, then it’s just history rhyming with itself. And with the recent military takeover of LA and Washington, D.C., one could just imagine what militarism will take place during these games.

And then the Kennedy Center Honors is the annual event that recognizes achievements in the performing arts. He never attended them during his first term in office, but now has fired the entire staff of the Kennedy Center and nominated himself, his wife and Vice President J.D. Vance to the board and made himself chairman. Claiming that there was too much DEI in the mix. You’d think that all of this noodling in the Olympics and the arts would get in the way of his golf game, but noooo, that’s not going to happen. What is happening is that the Orange Felon has become a national embarrassment and a caricature of himself — has anyone even checked what his golf scores are? However, neither satire nor ridicule nor outright hypocrisy will defeat his egocentric delusions of fascism. He has become the star, the producer and the promoter of this dystopian reality TV show, and people keep watching. Except they haven’t. Since his first term in office, viewership of national news has declined from 58% down to a low of 38%, meaning that fewer and fewer people are paying attention, and even still, few of the national media will call this what it is — fascism! The major news corporations are as guilty as the industrialists were in pre-World War II Germany.

And if he can’t bully them with threats, he’s sued them for defamation, and it’s left for the alternative media to point out the Orange Felon has no clothes, that he is failing in most of what he attempts, even immigration raids have only captured a small percentage of violent criminal immigrants. Something like 78% of those who have been abducted have no criminal history whatsoever.

What I am most proud of is the number of people who have come out to protest, the people who have come out to bear witness to the atrocities of this Orange Felon’s regime and its corruption of our constitution and democracy. These will be remembered as the true patriots of our times, the ones who placed themselves on the front lines of resistance to fascism.

They may be beaten, bullied and arrested like the Civil Rights marchers or the anti-Vietnam War protestors, but this is a moment in time where you can’t be in the middle of the road on this.

This is the TV show that actually is real, not fake, that has consequences, and you can’t sit back on your couch and watch it. In other words, you can’t just be a “good German.”

When this attack on America is over, we are going to have to hold Nuremberg-like trials for all of those who forgot their oaths to protect and to serve — the Orange Felon needs to be the first.

