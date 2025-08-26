Open Call: Art Exhibit to Explore Life in Long Beach

The Long Beach Creative Group announces an open call for artists to submit work that relates to, represents, or challenges the idea of Long Beach. The exhibition, titled Long Beach Vibez, was proposed by Michael Biagiotti, who will serve as one of three jurors. Submissions are currently open, and will be accepted through Sept. 3 at 10 p.m.

The exhibition will open on Oct. 11 and run through Nov. 15 in the Rod Briggs Gallery.

“Long Beach is a gritty city by the sea that’s unapologetically authentic,” Biagiotti said. “Our city has many faces, and with this show I want to capture both the diversity and the common thread that unites us.”

Long Beach Creative Group board president Travis Stock-Tucker agrees. “Long Beach isn’t just a backdrop,” he said. “It’s the main character in thousands of untold stories. I really hope to see historic icons, tattoo culture, beach life, urban landscapes, the food scene, and the vibrant global intersections represented in the works that artists submit,” Stock-Tucker continued.

Original works of art in the following media are welcome: sculpture and assemblage; paintings, drawings, and collage; photographs, digital art, or videos; and printmaking. All work must have been produced within the last five years and may not exceed 36 inches in any dimension, including the frame. Work produced or significantly altered by AI is not being accepted for this show.

To submit work, visit: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=15801

During exhibits, the gallery is open to the public. No appointment is required.

facebook.com/LongBeachCreativeGroup, and on IG @LongBeachCreativeGroup.

Time: 1 to 4pm Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Oct 11 to Nov. 15

Cost: Free

Details: LongBeachCreativeGroup.org

Venue: Rod Briggs Gallery, 2221 E Broadway in Long Beach

Like this: Like Loading...