Hahn Calls on Congress to Act on Gun Violence

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Aug. 27 issued a statement urging Congress to pass gun violence prevention legislation after a shooting Wednesday morning during Mass at a Minneapolis Catholic school, killing two children and injuring 17 other people.

“The American people have had enough thoughts and prayers from politicians,” said Hahn in a social media post. “These children were literally in Mass when they were murdered. Congress has the power to act on gun violence—what’s missing is the courage.”

School Threat Assessment Response Team

Hahn is also raising awareness about LA County’s School Threat Assessment Response Team or START as the school year gets underway in Los Angeles County.

START is a team of county mental health professionals who partner with local law enforcement to respond to calls about possible threats against schools across the county. The aim is to intervene before a threat of school violence becomes a reality.

“Whether you are a parent or a student and you hear something that doesn’t sound right, I urge you to contact START,” said Supervisor Hahn. “Specially trained County mental health professionals and their law enforcement partners will respond quickly, make sure to keep people out of danger, and get the person in crisis the help they need.”

Hahn has led an effort on the board to expand the START program to allow professionals to more quickly respond to any reported threats against schools or students. In 2023, Hahn worked with the Department of Mental Health to launch a countywide ad campaign aimed at educating young people about how to report a school threat to START.

Teachers, school administrators, parents, and students who have experienced or witnessed an actual or implied threat of school violence, are urged to contact the START program by calling 213-739-5565 or emailing START@dmh.lacounty.gov.

Details: https://dmh.lacounty.gov/start-youth

