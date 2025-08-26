Nature Enthusiasts, Join the Los Serenos de Point Vicente Open House, Sept. 3

Calling all nature lovers.

Los Serenos de Point Vicente is hosting an open house, Sept. 3, to introduce community members to how they can become and participate as volunteer docents. Los Serenos de Point Vicente is in search of adults who are eager to learn about the local geology, flora and fauna, and history, and share their knowledge with museum visitors.

The open house will be held at the Point Vicente Interpretive Center at 7 pm.

Membership is open to those interested in learning about the nature and history of the local area and sharing this knowledge by conducting tours of the Point Vicente Interpretive Center and various trails scattered on the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

A full description of docent duties and responsibilities is available here :

www.losserenosrpv.org/become-a-docent

The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization Los Serenos de Point Vicente has assisted and supported the City of Rancho Palos Verdes’ objectives for the Point Vicente Interpretive Center since 1984. It operates various educational programs for children between 2 and 18 years of age. It also provides learning opportunities for the general public through monthly docent guided nature walks which are held at Abalone Cove Shoreline Park, Forrestal Nature Preserve/Ladera Linda Community Center, the Trails at Ocean Trails Nature Reserve and Alta Vicente Nature Reserve. Los Serenos de Point Vicente docents and volunteers provide interpretive and educational services to the community regarding the unique features and natural and cultural history of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, and the migrating Gray whales that could be easily viewed from the Center’s outstanding vantage point by the Center’s many visitors.

Time: 7 p.m., Sept. 3

Cost: Free

Details: www.losserenosrpv.org/become-a-docent/

Venue: Point Vicente Interpretive Center, 31501 Palos Verdes Dr W, Rancho Palos Verdes

