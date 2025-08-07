Letters: Trump’s Sexual Assault Admission and Dems Oppose Netanyahu Aid

Trump Admits He’s A Sexual Predator

In a resurfaced 2006 viral videoclip from The Howard Stern Show, disgusting Donald Trump – with his undoubtedly sexually abused daughter Ivanka at his side – openly admitted to being a sexual predator pig.

Now, it comes as no surprise to anyone who isn’t blind that Trump the plump chump is a morbidly obese, obscene, orange pig pedophile (man boobs that large hadn’t been seen on another “man” until dimwitted Donald Trump, Junior’s huge rack was recently caught on camera), but apparently there still is a large percentage of inbred Republican racists and misogynists who somehow haven’t figured out yet that diddler Donald Trump is a total pedophile – 100%. Don the con is guilty as charged! And perhaps so is Don, Jr., his eldest low-IQ son.

One can’t be sure that Ivanka’s brother(s) molested her, but anyone with a brain (which excludes many MAGA morons who have proven themselves to be utterly brainless over the course of the past decade) now knows for a fact that Ivanka’s adjudicated rapist and admitted pedophile father Ronald McDonald Trump sexually molested poor little abused Ivanka from the time she was a small child through her teenage years when Ivanka was infamously caught on camera giving her pervert pedophile father Donald Trump a disturbing, gross, grinding lap dance at Mar-a-Lago while The Beach Boys were on stage playing their hits, including “Help Me, Rhonda” while Ivanka’s pedophile, future president father sang “Help Me, Ivanka” instead. Daddy needed a lap dance, I guess.

Surprisingly, demonic Donald Trump’s humongous, massive man boobs are the least disgusting thing about him after all. You know, they say there is only one thing in this world worse than a pedophile, and that’s an incestuous pedophile pig named Trump.

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA

Senate Democrats Take Historic Stand Against Arming Netanyahu’s War Machine

Last night, by a vote of 27-17, Senate Democrats voted to stop sending arms shipments to a Netanyahu government that has waged a horrific, immoral, and illegal war against the Palestinian people. The last time a vote happened on this issue, only 15 Democrats voted for it. We are making progress … and the reason we are making progress is because poll after poll shows that a majority of Americans oppose sending more weapons and military aid to fuel the criminality of Netanyahu’s war machine — a war machine that has killed 60,000 people and injured 140,000 more, a majority of whom are women, children and the elderly.

They oppose supporting a war machine that has destroyed the entire infrastructure of Gaza: schools, the health care system, housing, and water systems.

And they are horrified by Netanyahu’s war machine that is preventing humanitarian aid from coming in which has resulted in mass malnutrition and children starving to death, many of the images you are seeing on TV and online right now.

The tide is turning because the American people have had enough. But there is more still that needs to be done.

I gave a long floor speech ahead of last night’s vote about the unspeakable and immoral tragedy happening in Gaza. Please give it a read and maybe forward this email to those you think may be interested.

In solidarity,

Bernie Sanders, US Senator, VT

Like this: Like Loading...