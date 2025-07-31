Governor’s Briefs: National Guard Drawdown in LA and Leadership Pick

Nearly All National Guard Soldiers in Los Angeles are Demobilizing, Gov. Newsom Demands Those Remaining be Released

LOS ANGELES — Nearly two months after the unlawful federalization of units of the California National Guard, and deployment of almost 5,000 soldiers in the Los Angeles area, all but 300 National Guard members are expected to go home soon. So far, 4,700 soldiers have demobilized or begun demobilizing.

Although it is unclear whether the National Guard has received formalized orders to begin additional demobilizations, an estimated 300 guardsmembers will continue to be stationed at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos without a clear mission, direction, or a timeline for returning to their communities. California urges Trump and the Department of Defense to end this deployment and send all remaining guardsmembers home immediately.

Earlier this month, 2,000 federalized National Guard members and 700 Marines were called off their mission in Los Angeles. However, nearly 2,000 soldiers remained at Los Alamitos.

Economic impact of this political theater

After the federal government deployed the military unlawfully and began ramping up immigration raids statewide, the number of people reporting to work in the private sector in California decreased by 3.1% — a downturn only recently matched by the period when people stayed home from work during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Trump’s actions have a ripple effect – the state’s economy is likely to contract later this year due to fallout from global tariffs and immigration raids in Los Angeles and other cities that have rattled key sectors, including construction, hospitality, and agriculture, according to a UCLA Anderson forecast.

Gov. Newsom Announces Appointment

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom July 29 announced the following appointment:

Jackie Schaffer, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Travel and Tourism Commission. Schaffer has been a self-employed writer, director, and producer since 2007. She was president and producer at Montecito Picture Company (DreamWorks) from 2001 to 2007. Schaffer was vice president at Working Title Films (Universal Pictures) from 1999 to 2001. She was a creative executive for Theatrical Production at Warner Bros from 1997 to 1999. Shaffer is a member of the board of directors at Moxi Museum of Innovation and Technology and a member of the Headmaster’s Council at Viewpoint School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from Georgetown University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Schaffer is a Democrat.

