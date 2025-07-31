City Council Committee to Weigh Harbor LA Community Plans, Public Comment

In July, city planning dispatched the recommended draft and Final Environmental Impact Report of the Harbor LA community plans to the city planning commission or CPC, for consideration by the city council’s planning and land use or PLUM committee.

The CPC’s recommended draft of the plans and letter of determination for Wilmington-Harbor City and Harbor Gateway can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/Plum-Committee-hearing

The Harbor LA community plan describes a collective vision for the Harbor’s future and includes planning policies, plans, and implementation programs that frame the city’s long-term priorities. The Harbor Plans will be the third batch of community plans in the city to apply new zoning tools developed as part of the update to the City of Los Angeles’s zoning code.

Since its inception in 2018, the Harbor LA Plans have evolved in response to a wide range of stakeholder input. These plans seek to address many of the challenges facing the Harbor LA communities, such as environmental justice, housing demand and affordability, and a shifting economy, through strategies that guide growth. The proposed plans strive to address the area’s legacy of contamination and its longstanding industrial-residential conflicts, while maintaining the port-related industrial base of the Harbor Region.

The key objectives of the Harbor LA Community Plans are:

Address the history of contamination and incompatible land use patterns.

Create hybrid industrial areas that prioritize jobs-producing uses and serve as a buffer between residential and heavy industrial uses.

Encourage mixed-use and equitable Transit-Oriented Developments (TODs) at key locations.

Revitalize existing commercial areas through zoning regulations for improved street frontage and pedestrian-oriented design standards and by promoting a diversity of uses that serve the needs of the community.

Preserve industrial districts and improve their function and visual character through new zoning regulations for improved street frontage, screening and quality building design.

Maintain stable single- and multi-family residential neighborhoods and apply new zoning regulations for appropriate neighborhood massing.

Planning and Land Use Committee Meeting

Details: For updates on future meeting dates and transmitted materials, subscribe to the Council Files: CF 25-0774 (Wilmington-Harbor City) and CF 25-0775 (Harbor Gateway).

You can submit comments online at: https://cityclerk.lacity.org/publiccomment

