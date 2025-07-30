Port of Long Beach Awards Nearly $1 Million to SoCal Community Groups

LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners this week awarded $968,700 in sponsorships for 321 community events through the Port of Long Beach community sponsorship program, bringing the grand total to $2,997,110 for the current fiscal year.

The program supports events and projects centered on the environment, education, social justice, the arts and historic preservation while also informing residents about port operations and initiatives.

A list of the approved sponsorships can be found here.

This award is the third of three calls for the 2025 fiscal year that began Oct. 1, 2024; 40% of the applications for the call were first-time requests.

With the latest sponsorships, the port has awarded a total of 891 sponsorships this fiscal year, representing a wide cross-section of the local community and surrounding areas.

The next application period to submit online sponsorship applications for the first call of the port’s 2026 fiscal year will be from Sept. 1, through 5 p.m., Sept. 30. Events in this sponsorship call must take place after Dec. 1. Applicants are advised to plan well in advance, as this allows time for the review, consideration and recommendation process prior to a decision by the Board of Harbor Commissioners.

Details: www.polb.com/sponsorships.

