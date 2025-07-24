Bridging San Pedro

A Call to Connect West Harbor and the Historic Arts District

Connecting residents and expected visitors of the waterfront destination, West Harbor, to San Pedro’s historic downtown arts district (both less than a mile apart) has been a subject of discussion by people invested in the arts and local businesses since before the 2018 demolition of Ports O’Call Village. It has been argued for at least 25 years, with assistances from the developers and boosters alike, that the waterfront will naturally draw visitors into the downtown area.

This town’s arts community is the primary reason for San Pedro’s historic downtown becoming a destination when it was at its lowest in quality retail establishments and foot traffic. The impact was so great that this town’s boosters and developers attempted to ride the wave by building a slew of “artist lofts” and the first waterfront condos on Harbor Boulevard. The intent behind it all was to save San Pedro’s retail economy and become a viable live-work hub for those engaged in education, the arts, and the Blue economy.

Instead, roughly five months before the opening of West Harbor’s first phase, many residents and the visitors the developers aim to attract have no idea that there’s a thriving, historic arts district in our midst.

Art―and our great local restaurants―attract people; yet, there has been no visible effort to connect these locations. To attract visitors and give San Pedro a great lift, instead of only marketing “attractions,” this region needs a big initiative: “Respect The Locals.”

Additionally, San Pedro, California, in geographic terms, is part of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, specifically at its southern end, overlooking the San Pedro Bay. In its entirety, the five cities of the peninsula encompass a network of wildlife habitats, sea life, and natural corridors. It’s feasible that this ecosystem is the strongest factor linking these rugged coastal regions together.

To connect these two destinations and areas, and to honor San Pedro’s artistic history and geography, I advocate for commissioning a mural at 6th and Harbor of John Van Hamersveld’s art posters for the Respect The Locals initiative, written about here. Such an illustrious statement would draw the attention and curiosity of cultural consumers, environmentalists, art lovers, youth, and the locals, and it would raise awareness about our precarious and precious coastline, sea life, and the important organizations that care for them.

