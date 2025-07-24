The Promise and the Curse

We Hold these Truths to be Self-Evident, Except

When We Don’t

The promise in the Declaration of Independence that all people are endowed with certain inalienable rights and the adherence to these ideals is a continual struggle in the “perfecting of the Union.” It has been so since the very beginning of our republic. In other words, it was never perfect in the original and was meant to be amended over time to make a more perfect republic. The founding fathers knew that the risks would always be there of the abuse of power and tried to prevent any form of tyrant from becoming a “king.” As such, the three equal but separate branches of government– legislative, judicial and executive were thought to be the guards against tyrants.

Not very long into our history, we fought a great Civil War to clarify just who was free and who wasn’t. The 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th amendments were meant to codify the certainty of those inalienable rights and that all people living in this nation have those rights and protections. And it does not matter if you are a citizen, a tourist or an undocumented worker. At least that’s the promise.

Of course, it wasn’t until much later that women got the right to vote, and not until the 1950s and 1960s did civil rights become enforceable, yet we continued to fight with ourselves and the promise.

The curse is some people’s prejudices and penchant for ignoring or intentionally breaking these laws out of their own avarice, greed, or corruption, which is obviously what the Orange Felon has brought to the White House and despoiled the very institutions that have stood for 250 years.

What did America expect from a man who was thrice indicted, who is so corrupt he bankrupted an Atlantic City casino, cheated on his taxes, then inspired an insurrection when he wasn’t reelected and who at the end of this term needs to be indicted all over again if not impeached for a third time once the Democrats take back congress.

Yes, it appears that since all other restraints on this infant tyrannical psychopath have failed so far, some extreme measures will need to be placed if the republic actually survives. At this point, the future seems uncertain, except that we can expect more chaos for the next 18 months. And not only is the Orange Felon to blame, but all of his associates who have gone along with his corruption in the DOJ, the FBI, DHS, and all of the Republicans in Congress who voted for the Big Ugly Bill, signed, hypocritically, on the Fourth of July!

When this reign of fascist tyranny ends, and it will end, there needs to be a Nuremberg-style prosecution of all the protagonists who knowingly towed the Orange Line out of loyalty to the tyrant and not to the U.S. Constitution.

As we watch the news daily, there needs to be a scorecard adding up the number and evidence of these crimes against the people of America. We can no longer afford to pardon this Richard Nixon. No longer can we afford to let all the criminals under Ronald Reagan go free after being convicted in the Iran-Contra scandal, nor forget George W. Bush’s lies about the Iraq War and going unpunished. No more forgive and forget — what we want is justice for all the crimes. Trump just needs to be impeached, indicted and convicted for the good of our nation!

You see all of these past regimes were not held accountable for their crimes and so when it comes down to this president, Congress didn’t even have the guts to impeach him twice and then the judiciary couldn’t move fast enough to prosecute him on multiple charges — all of which would have banned him for life from ever holding office again.

Oh, but you say Bill Clinton! Who happened to get a blow job from a woman who wasn’t underage, or Hillary’s emails. Unlike what will be exposed in the Epstein files (if they are ever released) of the Orange guy having sex with underage girls, the Clintons’ foibles’ will seem slight.

And the other part of the curse is the corporate-owned media being bullied, sued, blackmailed, and then backing down to a man who they know is corrupt and immoral.

People, it’s not like you haven’t been warned. If you have read this column over the last 10 years, you know that I have been ringing the alarm bell on this grifter since before he was elected the first time. I think I should compile all of my columns into one volume and with a title of the Orange Curse. It might actually land me in jail at this point along with all the other dissidents who stand for the promise and not with this curse.

Just remember that the fascists always start with the weakest but then make victims of everyone else who doesn’t raise their arm to salute, Sieg Heil!

