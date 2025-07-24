Random Happening: Fluid Dynamics Exhibition Opens at Angels Gate Cultural Center

Artists from Los Angeles and New Orleans examine the mutability and movement of identity, ideology, information and spirituality.

Los Angeles and New Orleans are two metropolitan areas deeply influenced by their relationships with water, albeit in very different ways: Los Angeles navigates its scarcity while New Orleans grapples with its abundance. Both also have long and complicated histories with oil — its extraction, the environmental and public health effects of that process, and impact on the economy and transportation systems in each region. Their inhabitants experience fluidity in more personal ways. We are constantly using liquid metaphors to express the mutability and movement of identity, ideology, information, and spirituality.

Curation by Katherine Shanks

Works by:

Hannah Chalew, Ben Cuevas, Leslie Foster, Felli Maynard, Renee Royale, Nancy Voegeli-Curran, Demi Hanad Ward, Sterling Wells

Time:1 to 4 p.m., opening reception, July 26. The show runs from July 26 to Sept. 13

Cost: Free

Details:tinyurl.com/fluid-Dynamics-AGCC

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center, Building A, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

