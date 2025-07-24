SteffenMarkkus Coffee Roasters Bring High-End Brews to Everyday People

SteffenMarkkus Specialty Coffee Roasters was founded with a mission: to increase the enjoyment of coffee and to raise the bar for coffee for everyone and make it relatable to everyday people. That mission drives Steven Rosemergy and Marcus Menard, who are at the forefront of coffee’s so-called “fourth wave” — a movement focused on precision, quality and customer education.

The idea for the business took root during the COVID-19 pandemic, about two and a half years ago. At the time, Steven was frustrated by the lack of fresh, high-quality coffee. With nearly three decades of passion and experience — including owning several top-of-the-line espresso machines — he decided to take coffee roasting seriously again.

“I couldn’t find anything fresh, so I figured, why not roast it myself?” Steven said.

Encouraged by Mendard, he invested in a commercial-grade roaster. As a software engineer by trade, Steven wrote custom software to control the roaster and fine-tune the consistency.

“The result was some amazing coffees and roasts,” Steven said. “That’s when we decided to start selling.”

From the beginning, SteffenMarkkus has exclusively sourced specialty-grade coffee — the top 10% of beans globally. Steven roasts beans from Timor, various African regions, South America, and Hawaii. “I get to experience the flavor of them all while sharing that with our customers,” he said.

As the business evolved, Steven and Mendard began helping customers refine their home brewing. That led to workshops focused on water quality, grinder types, dosing techniques and flavor tuning.

“It started with basics — like which water to use — and grew into a full exploration of how to get your coffee right every time,” Steven said.

He believes the broader coffee culture has shifted. Once, a diner like Denny’s defined the average coffee experience. Starbucks elevated the standard, learning from Peet’s Coffee in San Francisco, a pioneer of the third-wave coffee movement.

“Alfred Peet was brought in as a consultant. The founders of Starbucks actually worked for him (at one point),” Steven explained. “But they had a bigger business vision. Peet wanted to be your neighborhood café — not a global chain.”

Today, Starbucks has expanded beyond coffee to become a lifestyle brand. The fourth wave, Steven said, is a reaction to that, refocusing on brew quality and flavor.

“The third wave introduced arabica beans and raised the bar,” he said. “Now, the fourth wave pushes even further with specialty-grade beans and lighter roasts.”

At SteffenMarkkus, the darkest roast they offer is what used to be considered medium. “We’re about clarity and complexity — not burning the flavor out.”

Steven and Mendard now host coffee workshops once or twice a year, with plans to increase frequency.

“We’re looking at every six months, then every three,” Steven said. “If the interest keeps growing, we’ll go monthly and eventually move into a downtown space.”

The next workshop is scheduled for November 2025 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, chosen for its spacious kitchen. Workshops are capped at 22 participants and include five hands-on stations demonstrating various brewing methods.

Attendees learn immersion methods — such as French press, Aeropress and cold brew — as well as percolation techniques using Moka pots, percolators and pour-over devices. They also explore espresso and even cacao brewing, which Steven described as “a kind of chocolate tea.”

“We roast cacao, too, and share that during the event,” he said. “It’s fun, hands-on, and casual. We want people to learn without feeling overwhelmed.”

The workshop concludes with a tasting session paired with light food to avoid caffeine overload.

“The food is important,” Steven said, laughing. “But really, it’s all about having fun.”

Visit steffenmarkkus.com to learn more about Steffen Markkus Specialty Coffee Roast.

