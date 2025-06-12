Global Chef, Local Legend

Chef Shalamar Lane Brings Soulful Southern Barbecue to Nigeria’s Premier Culinary Festival

Chef Shalamar Lane of My Father’s BBQ will soon begin collecting pre-orders for July 4 on her website, www.myfathersbbq.com, with the relaunch of the restaurant itself set for later in the month of July.

Carson’s favorite barbecue spot has been on hiatus for the past few months, undergoing internal reorganization in preparation for a stronger return to serve its loyal barbecue-loving fans. The relaunch comes just as Sprouts and the city of Carson have finalized a deal to fill the former 99 Cents Only store space at the University Drive strip center.

“I’m a Carson resident, and we definitely need a grocery store on this side of Carson,” Chef Shalamar said. “We haven’t had one for a very, very long time. We’ve had to go out to other areas to shop for groceries. But now we’ve got one in our own community.”

Last month, acclaimed pitmaster and culinary entrepreneur Chef Shalamar Lane took center stage at one of Africa’s most prestigious culinary events — the GTCO Food & Drink Festival in Lagos, Nigeria. Representing the deep-rooted tradition of Southern Black barbecue, Chef Shalamar delivered a high-energy masterclass that blended storytelling, technique, and soulful flavors. Her signature Alabama-meets-Texas barbecue captivated audiences with smoked meats, creamy slaw, and slow-simmered beans — a true taste of the American South served with heart.

Invited as a featured chef, Chef Shalamar was one of a select group of international culinary talents chosen to lead live demonstrations at the three-day festival. Hosted by GTCO Bank, Nigeria’s largest financial institution, the annual event draws over 200,000 attendees and features more than 200 food vendors, world-class masterclasses, family zones, and cultural showcases.

“It was an incredible honor — not just to cook, but to represent the legacy and love behind Black Southern barbecue on a global stage,” said Chef Shalamar. “Nigeria feels like the cultural capital of the world right now. Being invited home to share this food and connect with my roots was powerful and emotional.”

This isn’t Chef Shalamar’s first time bringing Southern flavors to the international spotlight. In 2023, she was invited to cook at the Vivid Fire Kitchen in Sydney, Australia — and like then, this trip was a family affair. After Lagos, she and her family traveled to Senegal for a week, continuing their exploration of the deep ties between West African food traditions and Southern American cuisine.

