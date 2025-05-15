Peace Week 2025 Engages the Harbor Community, May 22 to May 26

It’s time for a week of peace activities at the San Pedro Waterfront, resisting the normalization and promotion of war during the U.S. military’s annual Fleet Week.

Throughout the week attend several public activities including:

Peace flyering at the USS Iowa

Peace Car Caravans;

Engagement of the public and local politicians

For 10 years during Fleet Week, the LA Harbor has become a military fairground at the base of the USS Iowa on the LA Waterfront. Polluting military flyovers, warships costing billions of dollars, amphibious attack helicopters, weapons of all types, and careers in war are promoted to 30,000 people, and especially used to recruit youth into war.

Contact: 310-971-8280 sojournerrb@yahoo.com @codepinksanpedro @Pedro4Peace

RSVP for an event. Many pro-peace/cost of war flyers, banners and signs will be available.

Scheduled events

Party for Peace, Not for War

Get materials to flyer, engage the public on peace during Fleet Week’s welcome ‘party.’

Meet at 6 p.m., May 22 at The Garden Church, 429 W. 6th St.

Vigil for Peace

Meet at 4 p.m., promptly May 23 at Fort McArthur Air Force Housing 23rd/Pacific Avenue during the daily 4:30 bugle blasting of the “Star Spangled Banner” (that can be heard in a 10-block radius daily).

Rally for Palestine

Meet at 5 p.m., Friday (weekly) at 1221 S. Gaffey St., and 13th St. Vons.

At 6 p.m., Car Caravan from Vons to Wilmington (3 miles) to vigil and Flyer Banning Park at Fleet Week’s Wilmington Welcome Party at the Banning Mansion, 401 E M St. Wilmington.

Flyer! At the USS Iowa and West Harbor

Meet at 444 S. Harbor Blvd. (Picnic benches at the end of 5th Street and the Waterfront Promenade). Meet at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 24.

As the “party” continues, join voices to say, “Party for Peace, not for War” 5 to 7 p.m. Flyer for Peace at West Harbor (meet at 6th and Waterfront Promenade in front of the Maritime Museum).

Interfaith Peace Promotion and Flyering

Meet 1 to 4 p.m., May 25, at USS Iowa, 444 S. Harbor Blvd. (Picnic benches at the end of 5th Street/Waterfront Promenade).

“Stop Glorifying Guns.” “Pray for Peace, Not for War.”

Memorial Day May 26 Rally to “Recruit for Peace, Not for War”

Meet promptly from 11 to 12 p.m. at the corner of Palos Verdes Drive North/Western Avenue, in front of the military recruiting office.

Then meet 2 to 5 p.m. for flyering: Gaza is Starving. War is Making you Poor. Meet at USS Iowa 444 S. Harbor Blvd. (Picnic benches at the end of 5th Street/Waterfront Promenade).

Peace Week Wind Down

Celebrate this work and plan for future collaboration. Meet at 5 p.m. at The Green Onion, a San Pedro favorite (one block from the USS Iowa) at 145 W. 6th St., San Pedro.

