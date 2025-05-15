Nate Holden, Outspoken L.A. Councilman with Deep Ties to Hahn Family, Dies at 95

(June 19, 1929 – May 7, 2025)

Former Los Angeles City Councilmember Nathaniel “Nate” Holden, known for his fierce independence, combative style, and strong ties to the Hahn political dynasty, died Wednesday at 95. His death was confirmed by L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who described Holden as a political lion and family friend.

Holden’s political roots ran deep with the Hahn family. Before winning elected office, he served for 12 years as assistant chief deputy to Kenneth Hahn, the long-serving L.A. County Supervisor and father of Janice Hahn. Kenneth Hahn, one of the most influential politicians in South L.A., relied heavily on Holden’s grassroots instincts and sharp policy mind. Janice Hahn said she called him “Uncle Nate” and considered him part of the family.

After years of working behind the scenes, Holden launched a tumultuous but ultimately successful electoral career. Despite losing six of his first seven political races, including two bids for Congress, he was elected to the California Senate in 1974, then to the L.A. City Council in 1987, where he served four consecutive terms representing the 10th District until 2003.

As a councilman, Holden quickly established a reputation as a maverick. He often clashed with colleagues, voted alone, and didn’t shy away from insults. “I’m not running any nursery school,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 1987. Known to mark down councilmembers who voted against him, he once warned a colleague, “I’ll remember that.”

Despite his abrasive style, Holden was a tireless advocate for his constituents, who respected him for his populist zeal and refusal to be politically “housebroken.” Representing a district that included South Central and southwestern Los Angeles, Holden focused on the basics — street repairs, stop signs, tree trimming — and was known to bombard city departments until requests were met. “They used to call me Stop Sign Holden,” he said. “When something had to be done, I got it done.”

Holden was especially focused on public safety. He supported increased police foot patrols and introduced a city law requiring toy guns be brightly colored to avoid deadly confusion. He also launched a pioneering gun buyback program during his failed 1989 mayoral campaign, offering $300 of his own campaign funds for surrendered assault weapons.

Among the few Black city leaders at the time, Holden worked to rebuild Crenshaw following the 1992 riots and pushed for more parks, libraries, and youth recreation centers. While he opposed liquor store saturation in South L.A., he controversially helped Korean business owners in Koreatown obtain full liquor licenses — a decision that drew scrutiny but strengthened his base in the area. Nearly a quarter of his campaign donations from 1991 to 1994 came from Korean American donors.

Holden’s ties to international trade also reflected his district’s diversity. He traveled to Japan, Korea, and Taiwan to build business relationships and represented L.A. at the Korean president’s inauguration. He helped open the door for East Asian investment in L.A. long before it became common practice.

Though his record included legislative wins — such as championing the law that made Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a California state holiday — his legacy was complicated by personal controversies. In the 1990s, he faced three sexual harassment allegations from former aides. One case was dismissed, another settled, and a third ended in his favor, though the city spent $1.3 million in legal fees. He was also fined more than $30,000 for violating campaign finance laws.

Despite the turbulence, Holden’s constituents admired his pugnacious spirit and unrelenting focus on neighborhood concerns. “If I was ever in a bar fight,” said Herb Wesson, his former chief of staff, “I would sure hope that Nate Holden was on the bar stool next to me.”

He is survived by his sons, Reginald and Chris Holden, and several grandchildren.

