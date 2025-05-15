Long Beach Fires Up Flavor for 3rd Annual Barbecue Festival

It’s time for the 3rd Annual Long Beach BBQ Festival which means a finger-lickin’ good time. Brought to you by Axiom Kitchen and Noah’s Arc Foundation, this sizzling food and music event is happening at Shoreline Aquatic Park in Long Beach, May 23 and May 24.

Join for two days of BBQ, music, entertainment, games, shopping and fun in the sun. Indulge in mouthwatering ribs, juicy burgers and tender pulled pork from the best BBQ vendors in town. Enjoy live music from local bands, and a surprise headliner while you savor your favorite BBQ delights.

Bring your friends and family for a weekend filled with good food, great company and a whole lot of flavor. Proceeds from Axiom Kitchen’s sales will be donated to local charities.

May is National BBQ Month. Dozens of BBQ and other vendors will gather at Shoreline Aquatic Park for the two-day celebration, to offer their smoked, sauced and rubbed specialties to BBQ lovers.

BBQ vendors will include

Axiom Smoked Meats & BBQ

Big Brian’s Meats

El Guero y La Flaca

Casey Family BBQ

Chaudown Kitchen

Good Smoke Better Eats

Rib Bones BBQ

Magillas BBQ

Q Bellie’s BBQ

2 Scoops of Rice

Smoked N’ Blazed BBQ

Midway City BBQ

PS Smoked Meats

Nova’s Craft BBQ

Smokin’ Rubens BBQ

White Oak Craft BBQ

Vinegar and Smoke

Black Pork

Brothers Keeper BBQ

Califas BBQ

Just Wright BBQ

…with more added daily.

“We are excited for year three of this delicious event,” said Ian and Qiana Mafnas in a joint statement. “We hope to give our fellow smokers and BBQ joints some great exposure and to all those attending two days of memorable BBQ.”

Time: 12 to 9 p.m., May 23, 24

Cost: $10 to $250

Details: www.LongBeachBBQFest.com

Venue: Shoreline Aquatic Park, 200 Aquarium Way, Long Beach.

