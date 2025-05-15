MAGA Warriors: The Bill is Due

By John R. Gray

Well, MAGA conservatives, you got what you wanted: Donald Trump was elected president. And lately, he seems to be following what you all wanted: immigration crackdowns are rampant (constitutional or not), DEI initiatives have either been shut down or are on the run, and liberals everywhere are being “owned” through all of Trump’s initiatives in just the first few months of his term.

Whiteness has been restored as the power structure in America. I know, I know, race somehow isn’t an issue in who you voted for as president, but this is just fantasy. Kamala Harris was clearly a more qualified presidential candidate, yet you all still voted for a white man who is a total egomaniac. Nevertheless, one has to wonder, are all of you in MAGA truly content with your vote? Is everything Trump and his “esteemed” cabinet are doing truly helpful for you, or are you starting to have a bit of buyer’s remorse?

Let’s take a closer look at some of the things Trump and his cabinet have done in the past few months. Let’s start off with the tariffs Trump has imposed on many countries all over the world. It was argued that the tariffs implemented would lure manufacturing back to the U.S., forcing other countries to strike new deals with the U.S. and eliminating our trade deficits. All of these actions went against many economists’ advice, but the opinions of experts have never really mattered to Trump, have they? All of his policy decisions seem to be made on a whim, with no real reasoning behind any of them. The man conducts himself as a harbinger of chaos, like Frankenstein on roller skates, causing havoc throughout the government.

Speaking of havoc, let’s talk about the actions of Trump and his Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, who was seen operating bumper cars at the carnival recently. A TV personality like Trump, Hegseth fired Joint Chiefs Chair General Charles Q. Brown, Admiral Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations, as well as the Judge Advocates General for the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Such actions appear to be nothing more than a purge aimed at getting rid of military officials that Hegseth was known to criticize as “DEI hires.” These firings beg the question of who Trump and Hegseth have in mind for these positions and what connections they may have to the two men. Hegseth has already commissioned his personal lawyer to be a Navy commander in the Judge Advocate General’s corps, which is obviously a conflict of interest and furthers fears that Trump and Hegseth will bring people into the Judge Advocate General that will allow them to get away with whatever they want. Would you want your children to serve under a man like this? Imagine them fighting and dying on the orders of such an inexperienced commander. Was this what you really wanted?

Now let’s get into the absolute catastrophe that is the Department of Government Efficiency, otherwise known as DOGE. Run by South African billionaire Elon Musk, this department, which is supposed to cut down on excess government spending, has only hurt government organizations that are meant to help people, such as the Social Security Administration, which was already operating at a restricted level from previous cuts. What are government employees to do, go on welfare? What does this mean for all of the senior citizens who need Social Security to survive in their old age, and what does it mean for those senior citizens who voted for Trump? I suppose they have to go on welfare as well. I guarantee that under Kamala Harris, we would not have had to worry about either of these questions. Seems to be a situation where people shot themselves in the foot, but this is what MAGA followers voted for, many of whom are on Social Security. Was this what you wanted?

Lastly, let’s talk about Trump’s dismantling of the Department of Education, all in the name of attacking “woke” ideologies and DEI programs. It’s no secret that the Department of Education was in charge of enforcing anti-discrimination laws and focused on helping underrepresented schools, things that are apparently anathema to Trump and his entire administration. His belief that states and local districts should deal with education by themselves begs the question as to how equitable treatment for all students can exist when each state can deal with education as it pleases. One must remember that at one point before the existence of the Department of Education, many southern states held two different and unequal standards of education for black and white students, thanks to segregation. Maga followers in Mississippi have been found to allocate unequal funds between black majority and white majority schools. Without a Department of Education, we could very well be headed back to unequal standards of education based on how states choose to implement their educational system.

My fellow Americans, I have to ask again: Is this what all of you in the MAGA movement really wanted? Are you really prepared to ride the unpredictable waves of pure dictatorship? When Trump deports legal immigrants such as Kilmer Abrego Garcia to El Salvador prisons and defies a Supreme Court Order to have him returned, is that really a part of what you want for this nation? How much further are you willing to let this man go with his fascism in the name of attacking “woke” ideologies? Will you continue to approve of this mess until this country resembles a Vladimir Putin-style oligarchy? If you do, I can guarantee that not even you will be safe when the trucks arrive to take you to who knows where. Keep waving your MAGA flags and kissing Trump’s ass though, after all, he’s what you wanted, a white narcissist as your ideal president.

