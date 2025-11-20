Ice Watch Update: New Kidnappings in San Pedro as ICE Continues Its Inhumane Attacks

Updated: Nov. 18

After deploying the tactics and escalation first seen in the Harbor Area and across Los Angeles to cities nationwide—including Chicago, New York, and most recently locations in South Carolina—ICE returned to San Pedro, Carson, and Wilmington with yet another wave of escalated kidnappings. Thanks to the hard work of the Harbor Area Peace Patrols (HAPP), San Pedro now has confirmed counts of our neighbors who were taken by the Department of Homeland Security.

“This morning (of Nov. 17, 2025), ICE agents swarmed San Pedro and Wilmington, beginning with a kidnapping at the Chevron station (on First and Gaffey Street), [then] proceeding with multiple sightings throughout the Harbor Area,” the statement posted on Instagram reads.

“We know two people were taken from Carson, one person from Belle Porte and Pacific Coast Highway, one person confirmed taken Broad and Pacific Coast Highway, two from Wilmington and Denni, one to two people from Avalon and “L” Street, and one to four people in our neighborhoods — at bus stops and on the street. This is racist and unacceptable.”

As residents are aware, HAPP has been an active force against ICE was deployed to LA by the Trump regime in June. And Nov. 17 was no different.

“HAPP, along with patrollers and rapid responders from Long Beach Rapid Response Network, H.I.L.L Network (Hawthorne, Inglewood, Lenox, Lawndale), [RAT], and the Community Self Defense Coalition, fought like hell this morning.” Harbor Peace Patrols’ statement continued. “Wherever ICE went, community members used our BOLOs and their own knowledge to honk, yell, question, document, and ultimately let ICE know they are not welcome in Los Angeles. We want to especially shout out the badass women of Harbor who rolled up on ICE to demand answers and exercise their First Amendment rights. This is OUR TOWN and we won’t allow this bullshit to go unchecked.”

They finished with a call to action for local leaders. “Moreover, we are growing impatient with the chugging and hand-wringing of our politicians and elected leadership. There are only so many times we can hear, ‘Thanks for letting us know,’ and ‘There’s nothing we can do,’ before we grow impatient with the inaction and complacency. We don’t pay taxes, vote, or accept leaders that stand idly by while our city suffers to this degree for this long. Y’all want to have the World Cup and Olympics here while masked kidnappers terrorize our city???”

