Heroism in a Time of Madness

Many years ago, I was visiting then–state Sen. Alan Lowenthal at the state Capitol when his chief of staff, John Casey, pulled me aside and said, “You know, about 1% of the Legislature are heroes, about the same number are crooks, and everybody else is just waiting for lunch.” I laughed and thought about it, and said that this pretty much reflects the public they serve. That so many people cast politicians as being corrupt these days is perhaps more a reflection of the people they represent–has corruption just become a way of life? Where everything is transactional?

It is rare, then, to find someone in public service who operates from core values that seem incorruptible. Surely, we’d like to think that there are many, but in reality, most are “just waiting for lunch” and doing a job, no heroism involved. However, these are not normal times. And in the course of our history, there have been moments in which some average people have stepped up to make some heroic sacrifices.

The recent Netflix series I watched, Death by Lightning, is a docudrama about a little-remembered James Garfield, the 20th U.S. President, whose 1881 assassination changed America forever. He was from the then “progressive” wing of the Republican party and actually ran and was elected, championing the civil rights of Black voters.

In the same vein is the 2007 documentary by Constance Jackson called Over the River – the life of Lydia Maria Child, another forgotten hero of the 19th Century, an ardent abolitionist, writer, and early feminist. Not all heroes come from the past, but their stories do inspire courage, perhaps for those still living. Courage–the one thing that can’t be taught except by example and arrives in the moment of necessity. Who will be remembered as the heroes of this moment in time?

Some people just embody it as part of their core values, and it is only revealed when tested. So, when I hear common folks say, “All politicians are corrupt,” I often respond with a comment, “Not all of them.” And then I’ll tell them about Janice Hahn, the current LA County Supervisor, former Congress member, and LA City Council representative. One night, she and I were drinking wine together at Campagion Bistro during the height of the homeless crisis here in San Pedro. A time when many desperate souls were camped out in front of the US Post Office on Beacon Street. The conversation turned towards what could or should be done to help these people off the streets.

As we finished up Janice headed for the door saying, “I have to go see this for myself… these are My People”. And before I could turn around, she was out the door in the dark of night, heading to Eighth and Beacon streets. I felt as though I should go with her, as there were some rough folks there that scared many locals, but not her. She sped off in her car and arrived minutes before me.

She was out of her car, talking with “her people,” listening to them, and even hugged a few, offering a sincere sense of concern.

When I arrived, I could barely believe my eyes as the slender blond politician seemed to have no fear of the situation. After a moment, I leaned over and said, “You know Janice these people are camped right outside of this closed county office and you could easily take all of them off the streets by turning this into a shelter”. She thought for a moment and responded, “Only if you support me.”

It took several months and a budget of only $3 million to open a 60-bed shelter, and she heard about it from then LA City councilman Joe Buscaino, who came into her office yelling at her. She stood her ground.

So, it is an odd synchronicity that last week Ms. Hahn and I were having a drink at the very same bar when she told me her latest story. She has been very concerned of late about the LA County juvenile detention centers that have been exposed for serious failures and scandals. She tells me that she received a handwritten petition from a group of boys at one center with a list of demands. It read:

We want fresher and more appetizing food; more re-entry programs, trade and music programs, more visits with our families, and lastly a hug from our mothers.

And with a slight tear in her eye, she told me that she went to the jail and met with the boys. Listened to their demands, and when she stood up to leave, she asked, “Who wants a hug?” and every single one of these young boys came over and hugged her.

You see, even these incarcerated young boys realized that they had a right to petition their government to redress their grievances! And that must have taken some amount of courage, too. And she recognized this for its honesty and as a teachable moment, as well as the opportunity to show leadership in the reform of the juvenile system that seems to have lost its core mission.

“Janice…What motivates you to do these things?”

“Faith and a belief in redemption,” she said.

So, what’s next? This week, she is going to Los Padrinos juvenile lockup and catering a full-on Thanksgiving dinner. “Would you like to come along?” she asks.

I won’t miss witnessing this act of charity and courage, because it brings a glimmer of light amongst all the darkness, madness, and hatred that has surrounded us these past few years.

This is in contrast to ICE raids, mass incarceration, and the lack of due process in deporting thousands of immigrants who live among us. We know from our history and not so distant past that standing up for what is right and just does take courage to risk something, perhaps even our own freedom, to do something for the greater good. And this is what heroism looks like in a time of madness.

