Ship Tours: What You Need To Know, Fleet Week Highlights

The active duty ships will be open to the public daily from Friday, May 23rd, through Monday, May 26th.
Here’s a quick list of helpful things to know when you come down to the harbor to see them:
Go Aboard:
- The ships will be berthed in San Pedro’s Outer Harbor and the ONLY WAY to go aboard an active duty ship will be to catch a SHUTTLE BUS from the main LA Fleet Week EXPO footprint adjacent to Battleship IOWA at 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro 90731
- All adults must present a valid government-issued ID (state ID card, driver’s license or passport) to take Navy ship tours. Non-US citizens must show valid passports and will be subject to a brief additional screening before boarding the vessels. Photocopies of IDs will not be accepted
Ship Tour Lines:
- Lines to catch the free ship tour shuttles form at the main EXPO footprint adjacent to Battleship IOWA. Ship tour lines will be inside the EXPO footprint and open to the public daily from Friday, May 23, through Monday, May 26.
- Lines will close if capacity is reached
- More information about lines and ticketing coming soon
- The main event EXPO is located at 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro, CA 90731 – directly adjacent to the Battleship IOWA.
Restrictions:
- Visitors must be at least 5 years of age
- No strollers permitted on the ships
- Visitors must be able to walk unassisted without the aid of supporting devices for access to the vessels
- Visitors must be able to walk through tight spaces and up and down steep ladders
- No public restrooms are available aboard the ships, but will be on the dock
- Please wear closed-toed shoes. For your safety flip flops and high heels are strongly discouraged
- No pets allowed
- No banners, flags, political propaganda or the like is permitted
- Battleship IOWA will be open as usual. Please check IOWA’s website for times and prices. Active military and veterans will be admitted free all weekend with confirmation of military idea (does not apply to family members or friends).
NAVY SHIP TOUR SECURITY REQUIREMENTS
ALL ship tour guests 18 years and older must show a government-issued ID card before boarding an active US Navy ship.
Requirements for US Citizens
- Acceptable IDs for US Citizens include a valid driver’s license, passport, or other government–issued photo identification
- Paper copies or pictures of ID cards or passports are not accepted
Requirements for Non-U.S. Citizens
- Non-U.S. Citizens or anyone without legal permanent residence status must show a valid passport to board US Navy ships
- Non-U.S. Citizens will be fingerprinted and photographed while passing through security screening prior to boarding a US Navy ship
- Paper copies or pictures of ID cards or passports are not accepted
Fleet Week Highlights
Downtown San Pedro Welcome Party
Time: 5 to 9 p.m., May 22
Cost: Free
Venue: Downtown San Pedro
VIP Sail: Tall Ship Tour of LA Fleet Week Waterside
An exclusive view from the water on one of LA Maritime Institute’s tall ships
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 pm, May 22
Cost: $150
Venue: West Harbor, 1200 Nagoya, San Pedro
Military Has Talent – Qualify
Military Has Talent qualifying round on the LA Fleet Week main stage
Time: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., May 23-25
Cost: Free
Venue: Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
LA Fleet Week Navy Esports Challenge
LA Fleet Week is hosting the Navy Esports Challenge — a brand-new competition where strategy, speed, and teamwork collide in front of a live audience on the iconic LA Waterfront.
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 23 -25
Cost: Free
Venue: Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
Friday Entertainment Line Up
On the LA Fleet Week main stage today: Savor, The Destroyers, Military Has Talent
Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 23
Cost: Free
Venue:Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
Neighborhood Activation Hollywood
The Grove. Hang out with US Navy sailors at The Grove
Time: 11:30 am – 3:00 pmMay 23
Cost: Free
Venue:The Grove 189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles
Wilmington Welcome Party
City of Wilmington welcomes LA Fleet Week at its beautiful Banning House Museum
Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m., May 23
Cost: Free
Venue: Banning House 401 E M Street, Wilmington
Galley Wars
The cooking competition is back on the fantail of Battleship IOWA
Time: 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., May 24
Venue: Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro,
West Harbor After Party
When the EXPO closes, the party moves! Join us at West Harbor for more
Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., May 24
Cost: Free
Venue: West Harbor, South of the LA Maritime Museum
