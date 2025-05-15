Ship Tours: What You Need To Know, Fleet Week Highlights

The active duty ships will be open to the public daily from Friday, May 23rd, through Monday, May 26th.

Here’s a quick list of helpful things to know when you come down to the harbor to see them:

Go Aboard:

The ships will be berthed in San Pedro’s Outer Harbor and the ONLY WAY to go aboard an active duty ship will be to catch a SHUTTLE BUS from the main LA Fleet Week EXPO footprint adjacent to Battleship IOWA at 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro 90731

All adults must present a valid government-issued ID (state ID card, driver’s license or passport) to take Navy ship tours. Non-US citizens must show valid passports and will be subject to a brief additional screening before boarding the vessels. Photocopies of IDs will not be accepted

Ship Tour Lines:

Lines to catch the free ship tour shuttles form at the main EXPO footprint adjacent to Battleship IOWA. Ship tour lines will be inside the EXPO footprint and open to the public daily from Friday, May 23, through Monday, May 26.

Lines will close if capacity is reached

More information about lines and ticketing coming soon

The main event EXPO is located at 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro, CA 90731 – directly adjacent to the Battleship IOWA.

Restrictions:

Visitors must be at least 5 years of age

No strollers permitted on the ships

Visitors must be able to walk unassisted without the aid of supporting devices for access to the vessels

Visitors must be able to walk through tight spaces and up and down steep ladders

No public restrooms are available aboard the ships, but will be on the dock

Please wear closed-toed shoes. For your safety flip flops and high heels are strongly discouraged

No pets allowed

No banners, flags, political propaganda or the like is permitted

Battleship IOWA will be open as usual. Please check IOWA’s website for times and prices. Active military and veterans will be admitted free all weekend with confirmation of military idea (does not apply to family members or friends).

NAVY SHIP TOUR SECURITY REQUIREMENTS

ALL ship tour guests 18 years and older must show a government-issued ID card before boarding an active US Navy ship.

Requirements for US Citizens

Acceptable IDs for US Citizens include a valid driver’s license, passport, or other government–issued photo identification

Paper copies or pictures of ID cards or passports are not accepted

Requirements for Non-U.S. Citizens

Non-U.S. Citizens or anyone without legal permanent residence status must show a valid passport to board US Navy ships

Non-U.S. Citizens will be fingerprinted and photographed while passing through security screening prior to boarding a US Navy ship

Paper copies or pictures of ID cards or passports are not accepted

Fleet Week Highlights

Downtown San Pedro Welcome Party

Time: 5 to 9 p.m., May 22

Cost: Free

Venue: Downtown San Pedro

VIP Sail: Tall Ship Tour of LA Fleet Week Waterside

An exclusive view from the water on one of LA Maritime Institute’s tall ships

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 pm, May 22

Cost: $150

Venue: West Harbor, 1200 Nagoya, San Pedro

Festival of Sail at LA Fleet Week

Festival of Sail at LA Fleet Week all weekend in the Downtown Harbor south of the EXPO

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 23

Cost: Free

Venue: Downtown Harbor south of the EXPO

Military Has Talent – Qualify

Military Has Talent qualifying round on the LA Fleet Week main stage

Time: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., May 23-25

Cost: Free

Venue: Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Active Duty Ship Tours

Active duty Navy ship tours during LA Fleet Week 2024

Time: May 23

Cost: Free

Venue:Main Expo Footprint, Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

LA Fleet Week Navy Esports Challenge

LA Fleet Week is hosting the Navy Esports Challenge — a brand-new competition where strategy, speed, and teamwork collide in front of a live audience on the iconic LA Waterfront.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 23 -25

Cost: Free

Venue: Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Main LA Fleet Week EXPO

LA Fleet Week’s main expo adjacent to Battleship IOWA

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 23

Cost: Free

Venue: Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Friday Entertainment Line Up

On the LA Fleet Week main stage today: Savor, The Destroyers, Military Has Talent

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 23

Cost: Free

Venue:Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Battleship IOWA Tours

Battleship IOWA is open for tours during LA Fleet Week!

Time: 10 a.m. May 23 and 5 p.m., May 26

Cost: $29.95

Venue:Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Neighborhood Activation Hollywood

The Grove. Hang out with US Navy sailors at The Grove

Time: 11:30 am – 3:00 pmMay 23

Cost: Free

Venue:The Grove 189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles

Wilmington Welcome Party

City of Wilmington welcomes LA Fleet Week at its beautiful Banning House Museum

Time: 5:30 to 9 p.m., May 23

Cost: Free

Venue: Banning House 401 E M Street, Wilmington

Festival of Sail at LA Fleet Week

Festival of Sail at LA Fleet Week all weekend in the Downtown Harbor south of the EXPO

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 24

Cost: Free

Venue:

Active Duty Ship Tours

Active duty Navy ship tours during LA Fleet Week 2024

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 24

Cost: Free

Venue: Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Main LA Fleet Week EXPO

LA Fleet Week’s main expo adjacent to Battleship IOWA

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 24

Cost: Free

Venue:Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Battleship IOWA Tours

Open for tours during LA Fleet Week!

Time: 10 a,m, to 5 p.m., May 24 to 27

Cost: $29.95

Venue: Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Galley Wars

The cooking competition is back on the fantail of Battleship IOWA

Time: 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., May 24

Venue: Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro,

West Harbor After Party

When the EXPO closes, the party moves! Join us at West Harbor for more

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., May 24

Cost: Free

Venue: West Harbor, South of the LA Maritime Museum

Festival of Sail at LA Fleet Week

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 25

Cost: Free

Venue: Downtown Harbor south of the EXPO

Active Duty Ship Tours

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 25

Cost: Free

Venue: Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro,

LA Fleet Week Navy Esports Challenge

A brand-new competition where strategy, speed, and teamwork collide in front of a live audience on the iconic LA Waterfront.

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. , May 24-25

Cost: Free

Venue: Main Expo Footprint at the Battleship IOWA 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

Like this: Like Loading...