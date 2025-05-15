Denim and Pearls 2025

The San Pedro Committee made a drizzly day brighter and sunnier as they celebrated and honored Black women of San Pedro through guest speakers, vendors, gift bags, and other activities and acknowledgments at the second annual Denims and Pearls Brunch, a week before Mother’s Day.

Inspired by the annual Melvin Haines The Fellas Breakfast, the Denims and Pearls brunch was created to recognize and pay tribute to the women who have made significant contributions to their communities, particularly those who have paved the way for others.

This year’s speakers included Zanetta Tribble, Melba Johnson, Dr. Stacey Bullock, Nellie Trice, Glennetta Youngblood and Dr. Veronica Joyce Johnson.

The brunch also served other purposes, including raising funds for scholarships to support students who grew up or were raised in the San Pedro area.

