PHOTO Program Gallery Returns with Stunning Showcase as Winners Take the Spotlight

Winners were announced last week for the annual Port of Long Beach PHOTO Program, and the selected works are on exhibit along with all entries in the popular community arts project at the Port of Long Beach Administration Building in the Long Beach Civic Center.

Featuring distinctive images of the port submitted by amateur and professional photographers, the display is held in collaboration with the Arts Council for Long Beach. The free exhibit is now open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through May 22 at the Port Administration Building lobby, 415 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach 90802.

The photographers who participated in this year’s Port of Long Beach PHOTO Program were selected from a pool of applicants. They attended a daylong workshop given by professional port photographers and then were presented with the opportunity to capture the sights, views and lights of the harbor during a sunset cruise through the port. For the 2025 tour, participants observed the port through a “green” lens in conjunction with the port’s 20th anniversary of the green port policy.

“The Port of Long Beach is among the most visually dynamic and interesting places to photograph,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “It’s a pleasure to view it through the eyes of the photographers and see the Port come to life in a new way.

The Arts Council’s panel of judges awarded the top prize to David Dinsmore of Long Beach for Rubik’s Cube, a geometric image of colorful containers neatly stacked on a cargo ship. Second place was awarded to Eric Vitwar of Long Beach for I Got You, a captivating image of a cargo ship’s anchor. Third place went to James Rexwinkel of Lakewood for Marine Layer Landing Arm, a striking image of equipment reaching skyward at an oil terminal.

For more information on the Arts Council for Long Beach, visit www.artslb.org. Additional information about the PHOTO Program and a gallery of the images can be found at polb.com/photoprogram.

