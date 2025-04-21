San Pedro Comes Alive with Creativity: Artists Invite You In for Open Studios Weekend at AGCC, & Launch of Arts Open April 26–27

Its Time for Open Studios Weekend at AGCC

Angels Gate Cultural Center, or AGCC, announces the return of Open Studios Day on April 26, in partnership with Arts Open San Pedro, a two-day city-wide open studios event. Fifty-one local artists will open their doors to the public for a peek into their art practice.

The event includes community class demonstrations, the opening reception of Cloud 3601 in the second-floor gallery, Direct from the Classroom: Spring Selections in the first-floor gallery space, an all-ages art workshop, and Hugos Jr. Burger food truck. As a partner in the Arts United San Pedro coalition, AGCC will also be participating in the second day of Arts Open San Pedro, April 27, with artist studios and galleries open for self-guided tours.

Open Studios Day is a free, all-ages event that provides the public a glimpse into the process, art, and lives of local artists who create at Angels Gate Cultural Center. AGCC hosts one of the largest studio artist programs in the region with a diverse range of artistic disciplines, including ceramics, photography, printmaking, writing, sculpture, videography, performance, mixed media, music, and painting. This self-guided tour of artist studios provides a unique opportunity to interact with the artists and purchase contemporary works of art. More information about the artists who create at AGCC can be found at angelsgateart.org.

Live Community Class demonstrations will take place throughout the day. Stop by G classroom for a glass bead making demonstration with Steve Bay, 1-3 pm. A Raku Ceramics demonstration with AGCC Studio Artists Delora Bertsch and Perry Okimoto will be held in the kiln yard at 3:30 pm.

Join in G classroom for an “All-Ages Art” activity all day. Design a cartoon cat symbolizing you to be included as part of our Teen Mural Club mural-inspired tessellation.

In the galleries, explore Cloud 3601 featuring works by the diverse range of Studio Artists who create at Angels Gate Cultural Center. Direct from the Classroom: Spring Selections showcases artworks created by K-5th-grade students in the Artists-in-Classrooms program, highlighting their creative expressions in dance, visual arts, and creative writing.

AGCC Studio Artists include Adam Gaxiola, Andrea Lien, Ann Weber, Anna Erneholm, Ashton S. Phillips, Beth Elliott, Candice Gawne, Catherine Burce, Da Aie Park, Daniel Porras, Deborah Wright, Delora Bertsch, Dennis Keeley, Elizabeth Casuga, Elyse Pignolet, Emma Rault, Frank Rodriguez, Gil Mares, Henry Krusoe, Jesse Small, Joe Barile, Jon Nakamura, June Edmonds, Karla Diaz, Kim Kei, Leah Shane Dixon, Lisa Diane Wedgeworth, Lowell Nickel, Lucinda Rudolph, Lynn Doran, Marco Schindelmann, Melodie Reay, Mike Watt, Nancy Voegeli-Curran, Perry Okimoto, Phoebe Barnum, Regina Herod, Rene LaRue, Robert Alexander, Scott Anger, Soft Chick, Syracuse residency students (Carla Erausquin Bayona, Sophia Hashemi and Teddy Berg), Taylor Crisp, Tianlu Chen, Vanessa Madrid, W.S. Milner, Yoon Jin Kim, Yozmit the DogStar, and Yuichiro Roy Kunisaki.

Enjoy two days of open studios, live music, and performances throughout San Pedro’s vibrant Arts & Cultural District at Arts Open San Pedro. Hop on a complimentary trolley and explore galleries, meet over 100 artists, and discover the hidden creative gems of L.A.’s most exciting arts destination. Experience the creativity that fuels San Pedro.

Time: 12 to 4 p.m. April 26 and 27

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center

Launch of Arts Open San Pedro

Get ready for a weekend of inspiration as Arts Open San Pedro launches on April 26, and 27. Experience the creativity of over 100 artists across the San Pedro Arts & Cultural District during this immersive two-day event.

“Our goal is to inspire discovery of San Pedro’s Arts and Cultural District and all it contributes to the greater Los Angeles arts community,” said Michael Stearns, Arts United Partner. “We aim to highlight and uplift our incredible local artists, performers, and musicians, showcasing the unique creative spirit that thrives throughout this vibrant city.”

Artists will have their works available for purchase, offering attendees the opportunity to own a piece of San Pedro’s artistic expression.

To enhance the experience, complimentary trolleys will operate across three distinct routes — Harbor, Coastal, and Angel — ensuring convenient access to various event locations throughout the city. These trolleys will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days to provide attendees with ample time to immerse themselves in the festivities. Some studios are walkable, while others are reachable by a short car drive within less than a mile from the trolley stops.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time to plan their visit by exploring the event map and schedule, available on the official Arts Open San Pedro website: https://artsopen.artsunitedsp.org/.​

Open Studios & Galleries – Tour local studios and meet some of Los Angeles’ most dynamic artists.

Live Performances – Enjoy music, dance, and theater that reflect San Pedro’s rich cultural heritage.

Interactive Art Installations – Get hands-on with creative exhibits and art-making experiences.

Time: Studio/Gallery Hours: 12 to 4 p.m. Stage Performances: 2 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: RSVP: artsopen.artsunitedsp.org

Venue: Various locations

