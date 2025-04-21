Caring for the Earth, Caring for Communities: Dignity Health Leads by Example

SOUTHERN CALIF. – This Earth Day, Dignity Health — part of CommonSpirit Health — is reaffirming its commitment to healing both people and the planet through sustainability, environmental stewardship, and community-driven initiatives across California.

Dignity Health Southern California hospitals include California Hospital Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Community Hospital of San Bernardino, St. Bernardine Medical Center, St. Mary Medical Center, and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

As a healthcare provider rooted in compassion and service, Dignity Health states it recognizes that environmental health is inseparable from human health. In 2024, Dignity Health hospitals across California made significant strides in reducing waste and greenhouse gas emissions. These efforts included:

Shredding over 3,861 tons of paper—saving an estimated 65,651 trees, 27 million gallons of water, 11,585 cubic yards of landfill space, and 1.47 million gallons of oil

Recycling more than 1,000 tons of mixed materials

Reprocessing 77 tons of medical devices

Recycling over 1,400 tons of cardboard

Safely disposing of over 120 tons of electronic waste

These achievements reflect Dignity Health’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and advancing sustainable practices that protect both people and the planet.

As a member of CommonSpirit Health, Dignity Health is also part of a larger movement toward long-term sustainability. CommonSpirit has set a goal to achieve net- zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, as part of a broader strategy to reduce energy consumption, conserve water, minimize waste, and invest in environmentally responsible infrastructure.

Currently, day-to-day operations account for 31% of CommonSpirit Health’s total greenhouse gas emissions. To accelerate progress, an interim target has been set to cut operational emissions by 50% by 2030—ensuring steady momentum toward a healthier, more sustainable future.

“At Dignity Health, our mission of humankindness extends beyond the walls of our hospitals and into the environment—because a healthier planet leads to healthier people,” said Julie Sprengel, California President, CommonSpirit Health. “As healthcare leaders, we have a responsibility to lead in sustainability, knowing that the environmental conditions around us directly impact the well-being of the communities we serve.”

In celebration of Earth Day, Dignity Health hospitals and care sites are participating in a variety of local efforts to promote sustainability and environmental awareness. These include seed giveaways, employee plant swaps, rock painting events, educational workshops, and facility upgrades—all aimed at protecting the ecosystems where we live and work.

Dignity Health stands with community partners, patients, and caregivers in building a more sustainable, equitable, and healthier world for all.

