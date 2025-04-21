LA Health Services and Harbor-UCLA Launch LA-DROP: A Life-Saving Blood Transfusion Initiative

LOS ANGELES — Leaders from across Los Angeles County April 18 gathered to celebrate the official launch of LA-DROP (Los Angeles Development and Rapid Operationalization of Prehospital Blood) — a pilot program that enables paramedics to administer lifesaving whole blood transfusions before patients reach the hospital.

“The first whole blood transfusion by ground EMS in Los Angeles County is a powerful testament to what coordinated, countywide collaboration can accomplish,” said Dr. Kelsey Wilhelm, LA-DROP project lead, director of EMS and Disaster Preparedness at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, and medical director for the City of Compton Fire Department. “This program represents nearly two years of planning, training, and trust-building among partners united by a shared mission: to save lives. We are hopeful that LA-DROP will have a lasting impact and help transform emergency medical services across our community.”

On April 21, 2025, the City of Carson, along with the unincorporated communities of Rancho Dominguez and Willowbrook will join the LA-DROP pilot program, with the City of Inglewood and unincorporated communities of Athens-Westmont and Lennox joining April 25.

The LA-DROP prehospital blood transfusion pilot program is a partnership between the LACoFD, City of Compton Fire Department, Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, and San Diego Blood Bank committed to establishing the first safe and sustainable prehospital blood program in Los Angeles County. Through partnerships and a community-driven blood donor network, LA-DROP aims to reduce preventable deaths and strengthen Los Angeles’ emergency medical response system with innovative prehospital care.

Details: To learn more about LA-DROP click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...