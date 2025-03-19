Carson Breaks Ground on Next-Gen Fiber Optic Network, Ushering in Connectivity & Smart City Innovation

CARSON — The City of Carson is ushering in a new future with the construction of its first-ever municipal fiber optic network. This project is set to transform Carson into a digital hub, revolutionizing broadband access for residents, businesses, and city services.

The first project phase will install over 100,000 linear feet of fiber optic conduit and cable, creating a fast high-speed fiber network connecting all major city parks located within District 1, District 2, District 3, and District 4. The city’s fiber network construction design utilizes a combination of directional boring, trenching, and bridge attachments to ensure the installation is efficient and minimally invasive. The primary fiber network backbone will be constructed along Avalon Boulevard, forming the foundation for future citywide connectivity.

“This project represents a major milestone for Carson,” said Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes of the City of Carson. “By investing in our own fiber network, we are creating a foundation for enhanced connectivity, economic growth, and future smart city initiatives. This is just the beginning of a transformative journey for our community.”

HP Communications, Inc. was selected as the contractor to construct phase 1 of Carson’s fiber network. Nick Goldman, company president, elaborates “HP Communications is leveraging our extensive experience to deliver a state-of-the-art fiber optic network with minimal disruption to the community. By focusing on underground installation for the majority of the fiber network and implementing targeted open trenching in select areas, our team will reduce surface disruption while optimizing performance.”

Gary Carter, Carson’s director of information technology & security notes, “Above all benefits the network will provide, perhaps the most notable will be a testament of Carson’s self-reliance to close the digital divide created by decades of digital redlining since the internet’s inception.” The city’s strategic planning for Carson’s fiber network to end the historical digital redlining that perpetuates educational, economic, and health inequalities has led to Carson’s competitive position for an $8.19 million California Public Utilities Commission Last Mile grant, currently awaiting a final award decision in the FY2027-28 state budget.

Future updates on the city’s fiber optic network construction progress, CPUC Last Mile grant award, and community broadband network launch will be posted on www.carsonca.gov

