Solis Proclaims March 31 as César E. Chávez Day throughout Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion introduced by chair pro tem and Supervisor of the First District, Hilda L. Solis, proclaiming March 31, 2025, as César E. Chávez Day throughout Los Angeles County. This declaration honors the legacy and profound contributions of César E. Chávez to the civil rights and labor movements in the United States.



“The contributions and leadership of César E. Chávez not only transformed the lives of countless farm workers and their families, but also left a legacy that continues to inspire resilience, advocacy, and the enduring power of ‘Sí, se puede!’,” said Chair Pro Tem Solis. “On César E. Chávez Day, we reflect on the strength of perseverance in the face of adversity, and honor his memory by engaging in service to our communities, just as he dedicated his life to service and justice for others.”

On March 27, 2017, Los Angeles County joined the federal government in commemorating the birthday and legacy of César E. Chávez, a pioneering leader in the fight for farm workers’ rights. Widely recognized for his advocacy, Chávez led marches, hunger strikes, and boycotts to draw national attention to the struggles faced by migrant workers. His efforts played a role in securing better working conditions, health coverage, fair wages, and benefits for farm workers across the country. In 2014, President Barack Obama designated César E. Chávez Day as a federal commemorative holiday, further cementing Chávez’s place in American history.

A portion of La Paz is now the César E. Chávez National Monument, managed by the National Chavez Center in partnership with the National Park Service. This monument exemplifies Chávez’s legacy and serves as a place of reflection on his work and impact.

“I had the privilege of working on creating this legislation in Congress to memorialize César Chávez’s beginnings,” added Solis. “The designation of this monument, along with the recognition of César E. Chávez Day, allows us to honor his relentless efforts for social justice, which continue to inspire generations today.”

