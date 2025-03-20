Remember the Promise to Lower Prices on Day One? ― It’s time for a third impeachment

I was sitting at my favorite coffee shop on Sixth Street drinking espresso the other day watching a young woman counseling a man who was obviously in a recovery diversion program. I only caught a bit of their conversation as I wasn’t trying to eavesdrop but I did notice the interactions–engaged conversation with some empathy.

After she stood up, I asked if she worked for one of the programs here in town and she answered “Yes, this is my first job after getting out of nursing school.” She then offered up that her program was funded by Medicaid and I asked if she thought this program would survive the federal cuts to social services. “I’m not sure, but I can always go back and get a job as a nurse. But I really like this work.” There was no mention of what would happen to the many men and women in these diversion programs after the budget cuts. This is just one of thousands of stories we will begin to hear as the tirade of budget cuts filters down to our schools, health care, and other social services.

In just 59 days, the Orange Felon has already left a path of terror, destruction, and chaos. This article just writes itself from the daily news reports and what is left unanswered are ― where are the lower prices on day one?



He’s pardoned every single January 6th rioter, accused USAID of being corrupt and dismantled it, investigated FBI agents who worked on Jan. 6 cases, froze funding for Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, and more, enacted tariffs on our top two trading partners, Canada and Mexico, gave Elon Musk unlimited access to government servers, withdrew from the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Agreement. What could possibly go wrong with all of this?

The corruption would seem to be in the Oval Office.

A federal judge blocked the administration from using the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to carry out mass deportations — an unprecedented move that was meant to be used only in times of war and was last used to illegally intern Japanese Americans during WWII. The action left many outraged and immigration lawyers scrambling to help their clients file lawsuits against the government. Did I hear that there were now some 160 lawsuits against these executive orders?

This certainly won’t save any money.

There’s plenty of work for lawyers these days, but the prices at the grocery stores haven’t gone down.

The Orange Felon said he invoked the 18th-century law to expedite the removal of Tren de Aragua gang members, claiming that the Venezuelan gang was engaged in an invasion of the United States and posed a major national security threat. Where’s the evidence?

The price of avocados is going to skyrocket.

Then he himself entered the fray, using the instruments of media-politics.

“This Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, was not elected President,” he posted on Truth Social.

“This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!” Says the man who was twice impeached!

Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts’ immediate response, “For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to a disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”

There’s nothing normal about this man.

It appears as though this administration is ignoring court orders and abusing the rule of law.

As CNN’s Paula Reid reported, “This is a huge deal. Here you have Chief Justice John Roberts appearing to push back on statements the President made earlier today, suggesting that Judge James Boasberg, who, of course, temporarily blocked deportations by the Trump administration or at least tried to, should be impeached.”

Would it be procedural to issue an arrest warrant for someone who violates a court order?

Clearly, the entity who should now be impeached for the third time for abrogating his oath of office and the US Constitution which states clearly in its preamble We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States,

What this administration has done in just two months is not Justice, does not insure domestic Tranquility or promote the general Welfare nor secures the Blessings of Liberty. It’s quite the opposite.

People who are not criminals are also being detained and deported without a judicial hearing, free speech and the press are being threatened and the defunding of humanitarian and health programs is a direct attack on the general welfare. And the Orange Felon’s actions provide nothing for the common defense.

Still, many people just aren’t concerned. Why? Because he hasn’t come for their neighbors or family, because it’s those “others” who are the“bad people” being abused and disappeared. We are approaching a time when any person of color or anyone who is outspoken will need to “carry their papers” to prove citizenship.

If this is beginning to sound like pre-World War II Germany, then you’d be right. And the only course of action is to resist and to do it now! It’s better done now before the ICE Gestapo breaks your door in the middle of the night and hauls you off to a black site prison.

This is the test of our Republic that all the founding fathers warned us about. What they cautioned us about and feared because democracies are vulnerable to the same human frailties that have existed since the ancient Greeks and Romans ― the technology has evolved, but human psychology has not. Fear of “others” will lead to tragedy for the many, led by a tyrant.

And no, the prices haven’t gone down yet except in the stock market.

