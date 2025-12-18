Grand Theft at MLK Park Leads to Arrests by LBPD Detectives

The LBPD Burglary Detail has identified and arrested two suspects responsible for stealing plaques from the statue of Martin Luther King Jr. at MLK Park.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 27, two suspects stole several plaques from the MLK statue. They then placed the plaques in the bed of a truck and left the area.

Detectives and professional staff immediately began to conduct an investigation. They collected security camera footage, canvassed the area, and began reviewing automatic license plate reader data to identify the suspects. Through their follow-up, detectives identified and arrested both suspects.

Sean Green, a 44-year-old resident of Long Beach, was arrested on Dec. 9. He has been charged with grand theft.

Anthony Martinez, a 34-year-old resident of Downey, was arrested on Dec. 11. He was booked on grand theft, conspiracy, and possession of methamphetamine.

“The theft and vandalism targeting the statue of Martin Luther King Jr. at MLK Park is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Chief of Police Wally Hebeish. “The LBPD will continue to identify and arrest anyone involved in this type of insensitive criminal activity. The MLK statue holds immense sentimental value to our entire community, and I am extremely proud of the efforts of our personnel in bringing a measure of closure to the many individuals impacted by this crime.”

Detectives are continuing their investigation to recover the stolen plaques.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the burglary detail at 562-570-7351, or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

Like this: Like Loading...