As Trump Moves to Restrict LGBTQ Youth Health Care, California Launches Statewide Training with Trevor Project

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Dec. 18 announced the state’s partnership with The Trevor Project to further improve training for California’s 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline counselors to better support LGBTQ youth.

More than 1,000 crisis counselors will be offered the new training beginning this month through March 2026.

This effort is part of a statewide commitment Gov. Newsom announced earlier this year to support LGBTQ youth, who remain disproportionately impacted by suicide risk and mental health challenges.

Starting in July, The Trevor Project conducted detailed surveys of leadership and crisis counselors at all 11 California 988 centers to build a tailored training plan that directly responds to the needs of the state’s crisis workforce.

The training session is designed to improve understanding of LGBTQ identities, support needs, risk factors, and best practices for compassionate, effective crisis intervention.

“The Trevor Project’s research found that 35% of LGBTQ youth living in California seriously considered suicide in the past year. To meet these young people where they are, it’s critical for crisis counselors to understand their identities, and the unique challenges they face,” said Mark Henson, Vice President of Advocacy & Government Affairs at The Trevor Project. “We are beyond grateful for CalHHS’ partnership, and we look forward to our continued work together to ensure the state’s 988 crisis counselors get the training they need to give LGBTQ youth the culturally competent crisis care they deserve.”

The partnership comes at a time when California has seen a notable rise in LGBTQ youth turning to the state’s 988 centers for help. Early data show significant increases in contact volume after the Trump administration’s termination of Press 3, which provided specialized counseling service for LGBTQ youth, suggesting that LGBTQ young people began seeking support through the general 988 line in higher volumes.

How to get help

Call, text or chat 988 at any time to be connected with trained crisis counselors.



Reach The Trevor Project by calling 1-866-488-7386, via chat at TheTrevorProject.org/GetHelp, or by texting START to 678678.



Visit CalHOPE for non-crisis peer and family support.

